2024 KTM 390 Duke Review: In Pictures
By Janak Sorap
4 mins read
19-Sep-23 11:05 AM IST
Highlights
- Priced at Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Gets new underpinnings and a fresh look
- Rivals against the TVS Apache RTR 310, Triumph Speed 400 and BMW G 310 R
The new 2024 390 Duke is the newest motorcycle in KTM’s portfolio that has been reworked entirely from the ground up. Now in the third generation, the bike is back at offering the potent pocket performance that the first-gen model packed, but this time, with better and new rider aids and a bunch of new upgrades. In the Indian market, the 390 Duke rivals the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310, followed by the Triumph Speed 400 and the BMW G 310 R. Here's a review of the KTM’s baby streetfighter through pictures.
Design
The new 390 Duke now looks even more aggressive and edgier, thanks to the design inspiration it takes from the flagship Super Duke. Compared to the outgoing model, the motorcycle now looks and feels more premium by a significant margin thanks to the new multi-layered wet-painted plastics wherein the graphics are now under the paint instead of over it.
5-inch colour TFT display
The motorcycle gets a new 5-inch TFT colour display with a new rider-centric interface that’s easier to read thanks to the pictograms. The console comes with a host of settings and options to personalise according to the rider’s preference. The switchgear blocks are also new which add a sense of premium feel to the motorcycle.
Technology
For the first time, the new 390 Duke features three riding modes – Street, Rain and Track. Rain mode offers a more relaxed power delivery and more intrusive rider safety feature settings. Meanwhile, Street and Track offer the same power and torque delivery, but the latter offers lesser intervention of the rider aids. Additionally, the Track mode comes with a more technical race-focused layout and launch control option as standard.
New Engine
The motorcycle now comes with a brand new mill that displaces 399 cc. It has a bigger bore and stroke, while the internals are all different. The DOHC head and 6-speed gearbox are new while the airbox is now larger for improved initial performance. Compared to the older mill, the new motor feels more refined with better low-end torque. The engine now registers 44.2 bhp of max power and 39 Nm of peak torque.
Performance
KTM claims that the new 390 Duke is capable of doing 0-60 kmph in 2.4 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. Meanwhile, at the test track, we managed to clock a top speed of 164 kmph.
Launch Control
We also got to test the launch control function which does one heck of a job in putting all that torque onto the tarmac and darting ahead without wheeling or stalling, but only fierce acceleration.
New Chassis
The new 390 Duke has been built using a completely redesigned and reworked steel trellis frame and bolted to it is a die-cast aluminium subframe. The new chassis is suspended by a 43mm WP Apex inverted fork setup at the front and an offset-mounted monoshock at the rear bolted to a new aluminium swingarm.
Upgraded Cycle Parts
The motorcycle now comes with fully-adjustable suspension right from the factory as standard. You get a 5-step rebound and compression setting at the front, and a 5-step rebound and 10-step preload adjustment at the rear. Completing the package is a set of new 5-spoke lightweight alloy wheels with a hollow hub and lighter rotors, which combined have shaved off 3.5 kilograms of unsprung weight.
Handling
The 390 Duke or any other iteration of the Duke sold in India has been known for its riding dynamics. And with the new motor and chassis, it has turned out to be nothing less than an absolute delight to ride the new Duke. From hard braking to aggressive lean angles to high-speed runs, the motorcycle takes all of it in its stride with ease while inspiring confidence to push more.
Ride Quality and Experience
The higher displacement motor is a lot more tractable at slow speeds while the vibrations have reduced which used to be a bothersome issue, especially when doing longer rides. The adjustable suspension allows one to tweak the rebound and damping settings to achieve the intended ride quality. Over bad roads and undulations, the ride quality doesn’t get bad enough to rob away the bike’s riding pleasure.
Pricing
The new 390 Duke is priced at Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom), a premium of Rs 13,045 over the previous model. While the sticker price might be on the higher side, for the level of equipment on offer, the premium and eventually the overall price now feels justified with this version.
Verdict
In the 10 years since its introduction, the 390 Duke has prevailed to remain the best performance-focused motorcycle in its segment. And it has only gotten better with the third generation. Not only has the bar been raised higher, but the refinement levels are significant, with better equipment and features that you’ll end up using regularly.
The new 390 Duke is nothing less than a proper hoot, as it now does everything that it could do earlier, but now, even better with all the new equipment and tools.
