Why Mercedes’ Astonishing Maybach 6 EV Concept Is Coming To India In 2023
By Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
07-Oct-23 02:58 PM IST
Highlights
- Mercedes-Benz will exhibit the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 coupe in Mumbai.
- Stunning two-door concept measures over 5.7 metres in length; features four electric motors.
- Expected to be a precursor to the India launch of the first all-electric Maybach, the EQS SUV.
Despite being revealed a long time ago, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 remains one of the most arresting concepts in recent years, and now, it’s coming to India. Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will exhibit the jaw-dropping coupe in Mumbai, on October 11. It’s the very first all-electric concept to wear the Maybach crest, and was originally unveiled all the way back in August 2016. For those wondering why the German luxury brand is bringing a seven-year-old concept to our shores, it is actually a sign of what is to come. But first, let’s take a closer look at the Maybach 6.
The Vision Maybach 6 coupe is the first all-electric concept to wear the Maybach crest.
Measuring in at 5,700 mm in length, 2,100 mm in width and a mere 1,328 mm in height, the Maybach 6 one large and low-slung concept car. According to the carmaker, the Maybach 6’s design is a tribute to the golden era of aero coupes while also previewing an all-electric future. Slim LED headlights flank the pinstripe-style radiator grille that we’ve now come to associate with all Maybach models, and chrome strips stretch from the long bonnet, over the wheel arches all the way to the tail section, creating a striking contrast with the Maybach red paintwork.
At 5,700 mm in length, the Vision Maybach 6 is the longest concept car in a long time.
The concept also rides on massive 24-inch red-hued wheels and is equipped with gullwing doors. The ‘boat-tail’ rear is meant to recreate the luxury yacht aesthetic, featuring narrow tail lamps integrated into its outer edges and two shallow rear windows.
The Vision Maybach 6 is fitted with four electric motors making a combined 738 bhp.
Inside, the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 has plenty of leather, rose gold accents and seats for two passengers only. It features what Mercedes dubs ‘Hyper-analogue’ instruments with needles and crystal-look circular displays. The windshield acts as a giant head-up, and there’s a floating transparent centre tunnel that visualises the electrical energy flow of the drive system.
The windshield doubles up as a full-size head-up display; note transparent tunnel with tubes depicting flow of energy.
Fitted with four permanent magnet motors, the Maybach 6 has all-wheel drive, and a combined output of 738 bhp, which can theoretically help it crack 0 to 100 kmph in about four seconds. The underfloor battery has about 80 kWh of usable capacity, giving the Maybach 6 a range of over 320 kilometres. These figures are perhaps not as impressive today as they were back in 2016, with present Mercedes EVs having far greater range with larger battery packs.
Both the S-Class as well as the GLS have found plenty of takers in Maybach guise.
However, what Mercedes seemingly wants to do with the India debut of the Maybach 6 is to set a precedent for what customers can expect from battery-powered Maybach models. The Maybach sub-brand has done exceedingly well in India so far, with both the S-Class sedan and GLS SUV seeing plenty of takers across the country. With a statement concept like the Maybach 6, Mercedes appears to want to set the tone for the launch of the Maybach EQS SUV, which is the first all-electric car to sport the illustrious Maybach name.
The Maybach EQS 680 SUV is expected to arrive in India shortly.
Expected to be launched in the coming months, the Maybach EQS SUV made its world premiere in April 2023. Compared to the EQS 580 SUV, the Maybach EQS 680 has more powerful motors – the permanent magnet motors in the Maybach produce a combined peak 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. Mercedes claims the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will do up to 600 kilometres on a full charge. Prices for this large, super-luxury SUV will almost certainly cross the Rs 2.5 crore mark (ex-showroom, before options).
