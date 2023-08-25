Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB Facelifts Revealed

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the facelifted EQB and EQA for the global markets. With this update, both electric SUVs receive some minor cosmetic tweaks, added tech features and mechanical upgrades. These updates have only been announced for foreign markets, and the brand has made no announcements about when it plans to introduce the updated EQB in India. The carmaker launched the electric SUV in India last year.

Both vehicles now get a black panel grille, with a star pattern as standard

Visually, both electric SUVs now come with a black panel grille, with a star pattern as standard while also receiving new colour schemes and alloy wheel options to spec the vehicle with. Aside from this, the SUVs more or less come with the same styling as their pre-facelifted counterparts. On the inside, both vehicles now get Mercedes-Benz’s 10.25-inch infotainment system as standard, along with the updated steering wheel design from newer EQ models.

The powertrain setup on both SUVs remain the same, with the EQA being available in four variants, with power figures ranging from 187 bhp to 288 bhp and torque figures ranging from 385 to 520 Nm of torque. The EQB on the other hand is available in three variants with power outputs similarly ranging from 187 bhp and 288 bhp and torque figures ranging from 385 Nm to 520 Nm. Mercedes-Benz claims that the EQA’s range now stands at 560 km in the 250+ variant, up by 130 km from the previous model as a result of aerodynamically optimizing the vehicle and fitting it with new rolling resistance-optimised tyres. The EQB on the other hand has a range of 536 km in the 250+ variant with a 70.5 kWh battery pack.

While the EQA is not yet available in India, the EQB has been on sale in India for a few months now. The version available on sale here is the EQB 350 4MATIC which puts out 288 bhp and is priced at Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom).