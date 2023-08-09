2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched; Prices Start At Rs 73.5 Lakh

  • Home
Mercedes’ best-selling SUV can be had with either a petrol or diesel engine
authorBy Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
09-Aug-23 12:29 PM IST
Merc.jpg
Highlights
  • The 2023 GLC is dimensionally bigger than its predecessor.
  • New GLC gets an 11.9-inch touchscreen, air suspension and ADAS features.
  • The petrol engine puts out 254bhp/400Nm while the diesel is good for 194bhp/400Nm.
  • It rivals the BMW X3 and the Volvo XC60.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the second-gen GLC in India. The GLC 300 (Petrol) is priced at Rs 73.5 Lakh while the GLC 220d (diesel) retails for Rs 74.5 Lakh (both ex-showroom India). 

 

The new-gen GLC’s design is quite an evolution of its predecessor and is instantly recognisable as a GLC. It features a bigger grille with the three-pointed star in the middle, along with sleeker LED headlamps. The side profile features elegant lines, while the dual-tone alloy wheels give it a sportier stance. The rear features elegant LED tail lamps. 


The touchscreen is tilted slightly towards the driver

 

The new GLC gets an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with the latest version of the MBUX, a Burmester audio system, multi-zone climate control, and a 12.3-inch driver display. Safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control and ADAS features. 

 

Also Read: Boman Irani Takes Delivery Of A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV
 

GLC 300's petrol engine pictured here

 

Engine options include the 2.0-litre petrol that pumps out 254 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm with a claimed fuel economy of 14.72 kmpl. The 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 194 bhp and peak torque of 400 Nm with a claimed economy of 19.47 kmpl. Both of them are mated to a 9-speed automatic with 4MATIC as standard. 

 

The new GLC renews its rivalry with the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and the Audi Q5. 

 

Also Read: Here's What The Standard Mercedes-Benz E-Class' Interior Looks Like

