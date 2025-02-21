Mercedes-Benz To Retain V12 Engines; Electrified V8 In Works

Mercedes-Benz is not ready to pull the plug on the V8 and V12 engines yet. At their annual Capital Market Day event, the German marque has maintained they will retain the eight-cylinder and twelve-cylinder engines in their portfolio alongside the smaller four- and six-cylinder engines, although the V8 may get some form of electrification in the coming years.

However, the news needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as the stricter norms will only allow the mammoth V12 to be on sale in select markets across the globe. AMG also sources this V12 to Pagani for their current flagship Utopia apart from powering the S680 badged Maybach. With this, the Three-Pointed Star remains the last German trio to offer a twelve-cylinder engine. Secondly, the V8 will undergo a different architecture reform for hybridization in order to meet the Euro 7 norms.

Meanwhile, the staple four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines both in petrol and diesel fuel type will carry on. But these won’t be spared from the 48-volt electrification either. The new-gen CLA which is arriving soon will be the first one to get the smaller four-cylinder with this electrified architecture. As for the EVs, Mercedes-Benz is aiming PHEVs and EVs to account for 30 per cent of total sales.