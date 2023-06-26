  • Home
Here's What The Standard Mercedes-Benz E-Class' Interior Looks Like

The standard dashboard of the W214 E-Class features a tablet-like MBUX screen integrated into a wooden panel, showcasing the optional Superscreen's absence.
When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the W214 E-Class, all eyes were on its innovative "Superscreen" option, reminiscent of the EQS Hyperscreen but adapted for the E-Class. However, not every E-Class comes equipped with this feature. In a recent Instagram post by Mercedes-Benz, a photo revealed what the standard dashboard looks like without the Superscreen. While this photo is of the E-Class Estate's cabin, it's important to know that the sedan version will also get the same setup.

The standard dashboard of the W214 E-Class showcases a tablet-like MBUX screen, sitting on the centre console. The entire glass fascia meanwhile is replaced with a large wood trim insert. Bits such as the digital instrument cluster and the extensive ambient lighting are retained, although you no longer get the biometric fingerprint scanner.

 

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

 

The Estate version of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class was recently revealed globally.

 

The optional MBUX Superscreen presents an enticing proposition. The unit offers an upgraded infotainment system and a dedicated co-driver touchscreen hidden behind a single pane of glass to lend a futuristic look to the cabin. However, it is worth noting that the driver's ability to view content on the front passenger display is restricted to minimize distractions while driving.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Integrates ChatGPT Into MBUX Voice Assistant; Commences Beta Testing

The Superscreen is an option with the standard car getting a tablet-like central touchscreen and wood trimming.

 

The Superscreen option also offers access to third-party applications such as TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex, Zoom, and the Vivaldi browser, allowing passengers to engage with various forms of multimedia during their journeys. 


The new Mercedes E-class is expected to come to India sometime next year. It remains to be seen if Mercedes could offer the Superscreen on the India-spec model either as an option or as a standard fitment on the top variant.

