  • New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Images Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Images of the Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB caught undisguised reveal key design details.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-May-23 09:43 AM IST
Highlights
  • New E-class LWB wheelbase to be 15mm longer than fifth-gen car
  • Will be 143 mm longer than the standard sixth-gen E-class
  • Expected to launch in India in early 2024

Mercedes-Benz recently unveiled the sixth generation of the E-class for the global markets replete with a refreshed design and tech-laden interior. Now images of its long-wheelbase (LWB) derivative have surfaced in China, revealing the vehicle’s exterior ahead of its official debut.
 

Expected to arrive in India sometime in 2024, the new E-class LWB or E-class L carries over the EQ-inspired design of its standard wheelbase sibling with the most noticeable difference coming in the vehicle’s length. As per available details, the new E-class L will have a wheelbase 15 mm longer than the outgoing fifth-gen E-class L on sale in India at 3,094 mm. Compared it’s European sibling, the E-class L will be 143 mm longer with the wheelbase itself being 133 mm more. The LWB is also expected to be marginally taller.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unveiled; PHEV Has Up To 115 KM Of Electric-Only Range
 

 

Coming to the interior, spy shots of the car suggest that the cabin design will remain unchanged over its European sibling. Top variants will pack in the new MBUX Superscreen featuring a single panel housing a central touchscreen and a co-driver display with the digital instruments display sitting in a free-standing unit. Lower variants meanwhile are set to miss out on the glass fascia though still getting a digital instruments display and large central touchscreen.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G-Class Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

 

As for the powertrain, the new E-Class LWB for the Chinese market is expected to be offered with a pair of 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine options. For the Indian market, Mercedes is expected to offer a similar engine line-up as the current model - a 2.0-litre petrol, 2.0-litre diesel and 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel. 


Also read: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, GT 53 Four Door Coupe Unveiled
 

 

As with the fifth-gen model, the new E-class will arrive in India in its long-wheelbase guise as standard, with the standard wheelbase model likely to arrive later in hotter AMG-spec.

 

