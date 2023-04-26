Mercedes-Benz G-Class Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Production Milestone

The Mercedes-Benz G-class has achieved a new production milestone in its 44 year history. The iconic SUV has reached the 5-lakh unit production mark, with Mercedes celebrating the occasion with a special one-off unit decked out in historic colours as well as featuring some throwback design touches.

The anniversary vehicle is based on the one-off 280 GE from 1986 carrying over many of the retro-inspired elements. The SUV is finished in Agave Green with elements such as the grille, bumpers, side skirts and fender flares finished in black - a throwback to the original. The silver-finished alloys too are a homage to the original G-class. Other smaller throwback elements include the turn signals which feature period-correct orange lenses and the fifth-wheel cover with the Mercedes logo.

The interior too gets elements inspired by the 1986 280 GE. The seat centres are finished in a checkered upholstery while the grab handle on the passenger side dashboard features the lettering “No. 500,000” in agave green. The SUV also gets "Schöckl" door sill trim – a G manufaktur accessory. Meanwhile, the door handles are finished in black – as against silver on the current models.

First launched in 1979, the G-class has gone on to establish itself as an icon of the Mercedes range. The model has seen little change to the overall formula over the years with the boxy and upright design and ladder frame underpinnings having stayed unchanged in its 44-year history. What has changed however is the G-class’ positioning going from a hardy off-roader to a luxury-focused SUV while still retaining its off-road prowess.

Mercedes is readying further updates for the SUV in the coming months with a facelift in the works and an all-electric model hitting markets next year.