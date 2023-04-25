New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unveiled; PHEV Has Up To 115 KM Of Electric-Only Range

German luxury marque Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off of the sixth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class; a substantial revision for one of Mercedes’ biggest pillars of strength worldwide. The new E-Class has grown in size, but more importantly, is now more tech-rich than ever, with the carmaker placing increased focus on utilising artificial intelligence and automation to further pamper potential buyers. Overseas, the new E-Class will only be available with a set of electrified powertrains, including plug-in hybrid options with larger battery packs.

In standard wheelbase form, the new E-Class has a 20 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor.

The new E-Class – codenamed the ‘214’ and unveiled in standard wheelbase form – is bigger than its predecessor, and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase, with Mercedes claiming the increase in size has translated into better interior space. The new E, which continues on an updated version of the firm’s MRA architecture, has clear echoes of the all-electric Mercedes EQ sedans, but also visibly draws inspiration from the imperious S-Class, with its large and upright grille (which can be had with illumination), quad headlights, clean surfacing and horizontal tail-lights featuring 3D three-pointed stars. With its smooth bodywork and flush-fitting door handles, the new E-Class manages a drag coefficient of 0.23 Cd. Boot space is rated at 540 litres (370 litres for the plug-in hybrid models).

The MBUX ‘Superscreen’ will be available as an option; note ‘selfie’ camera atop the dash.

On the inside, the E-Class is once again all about spoiling its occupants. The MBUX Superscreen – three screens integrated behind a contoured glass panel on the dashboard – will be available as an option overseas. The Superscreen effectively places two screens under a single, cohesive glass panel, with one mounted in the centre (14.4-inches) and one facing the front passenger. The third screen (12.2-inches) serves as the digital instruments display. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has also integrated a ‘selfie’ camera on top of the dashboard, for the E-Class’ passengers to be able to participate in Zoom/Webex meetings (only when stationary), as well as record moments on their journeys.

Mercedes says the new E-Class has more rear seat space with the increase in dimensions.

The new E-Class’ MBUX system also incorporates artificial intelligence to automate select comfort-oriented functions. Mercedes-Benz uses the term 'routine' to describe this feature, and occupants can link several functions to specific conditions. To cite an example, the car will switch on seat heating and select a warm orange for the active ambient lighting system when ambient temperatures dip below a certain level, if the user so prefers.

The new E-Class will also be available in Europe in plug-in hybrid form with a diesel engine.

In terms of powertrains, in Europe, the new E-Class is being offered with a variety of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with a hybrid electric system. The four-cylinder options (E200, E220d and E220d 4MATIC) have a mild-hybrid system that can briefly provide an additional 23 bhp and 205 Nm of torque with the ‘Boost’ function. All four-cylinder models have a 0-100 kph time of just over 7 seconds, and a top speed of over 230 kph.

Bolstering the line-up are six-cylinder petrol variants (E300, E300 4MATIC and E400 4MATIC) paired with a plug-in hybrid system. Thanks to a substantial 25.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, all plug-in hybrid versions of the new E-Class have a range of over 100 kilometres in electric-only mode (WLTP cycle). Peak outputs for the plug-in models range from 308 bhp and 375 bhp, while torque outputs range from 550 Nm to 650 Nm. The range-topping E400 4MATIC will do 0-100 kph in 5.3 seconds, and Mercedes says it will roll out six-cylinder diesel plug-in hybrids soon, too.

India will receive the long-wheelbase version of the new E-Class, which will debut in the coming months.

Air suspension is an option on the new E-Class, as is a rear-wheel-steering system that can turn the rear wheels by up to 4.5 degrees, to make low-speed manoeuvres easier or aid stability at high speeds. The new E-Class also has Level 4 autonomous driving capability, with automated valet parking ensuring the new E-Class has the onboard technology to park and unpark fully automatically without a driver, in markets where infrastructure permits.



The E-Class has been the backbone of Mercedes-Benz’s strong sales performances in India, and was the single highest-selling model for the brand in India in 2022. Expect the new E-Class to arrive in India in long-wheelbase form (set to debut in the coming months) sometime early in 2024.