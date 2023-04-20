carandbike Awards 2023: Mercedes-Benz EQS Is The Luxury Car Of The Year

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been adjudged the 2023 carandbike Luxury Car of The Year. Mercedes’ first all-electric sedan for India went up against its stablemate, the new-gen C-class and the all-new Range Rover in the category.

The EQS was launched in the second half of 2022 in India – the AMG in August and the EQS 580 in September, the EQS is Mercedes’ first all-electric sedan for India as well as it’s first EV to be assembled in India. The award also marked the second year in a row with a Mercedes-Benz sedan winning in the category with our 2022 awards seeing the Mercedes-Benz S-class winning in the category.

The EQS as previously mentioned is available in both standard and AMG guise in India with only the former assembled in the country. Both sedans pack in a lot by way of tech – a category in which the EQS excelled over its competitors for the award - including Mercedes’ standout MBUX Hyperscreen, powered front seats with memory functions, heated and ventilated seats front and rear, air suspension, Burmester surround sound system, Mercedes’ digital light headlamps, connected tech and even ADAS functions.

Both the AMG EQS 53 and EQS 580 use the same 107.8 kWh battery pack though it’s the former that makes more power. The dual-motor set-up in the EQS 53 pushes out a notable 751 bhp and a mammoth 1020 Nm of peak torque while the similar set-up in the 580 develops 516 bhp and 855 Nm.

The prices for the EQS start at Rs 1.59 crore (ex-showroom) with the model going up against the BMW i7 and the Audi e-tron GT.