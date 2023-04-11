Mercedes-Benz Reports Sales of 16,497 Units in FY2023, Its Best Ever In A Fiscal

At the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E-Performance, Mercedes-Benz revealed that FY2023 was its best fiscal year in India with over 16,000 cars delivered. The German brand reported deliveries of 16,497 vehicles in the period between April 2022 and March 2023. Mercedes said that this marked a 37 per cent growth over its sales numbers from the previous fiscal year.

Commenting on the sales performance of the brand, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Our ‘best ever fiscal’ and ‘best ever Q1’ underlines the strong desirability for Mercedes-Benz among discerning Indian luxury car customers. We are thankful to our loyal customers for their relentless passion for Mercedes-Benz products and their continued trust in our brand. Our significant growth in the Top End vehicle (TEV) segment, as well as the increased preference for our luxury EVs reflects the changing profile of Mercedes-Benz customers in India, who increasingly prefer to combine sustainability and luxury at the highest level. With this sales success, we continue our product offensive, introduce new initiatives and remain obsessed with enhancing our customer experience, remaining the most desirable luxury brand in India.”

Mercedes also said that the first quarter of 2023 was its best-ever Q1 in India with 4,697 units delivered – a growth of 17 per cent. The carmaker had delivered 4,022 units in Q1 2022. Mercedes-Benz also noted that sales of its top end luxury vehicles such as the GLS, S-class, EQS, AMGs and Maybach grew 107 per cent in the quarter. The E-class remained Mercedes' best-selling sedan for Q1 CY2023 while the GLS was the brand best selling SUV. The E-class and C-class combined accounted for 30 per cent of the brand's total sales in the quarter.

The carmaker is coming off its best-ever year in India with 15,822 vehicles sold in the calendar year 2022. Sales were up 41 per cent year-on-year. The German carmaker has lined up 10 launches for India this year with 2023 starting with the launch of the AMG E 53 Cabriolet in January. The carmaker has gone on to re-open bookings for the Maybach GLS and AMG G63 SUV in February.