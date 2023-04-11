Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 3.30 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its performance car line-up with the new AMG GT 63 S E-Performance. Priced at Rs 3.30 crore, the GT 63 S E-Performance is AMG’s most powerful model to hit India roads and the company’s first plug-in hybrid performance car to come to India as well. Mercedes says that the GT 63 E-Performance customers will have their keys handed over in person by Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The biggest talking point for the car is the powertrain. The plug-in hybrid set-up pairs AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with an electric motor mounted to the rear axle to develop 831 bhp and 1,470 Nm of torque. The petrol twin-turbo V8 is good for 630 bhp and 900 Nm and is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox while with the electric motor is rated at 201 bhp and up to 320 Nm. The electric motor comes paired with a 6.1 kWh battery pack with Mercedes saying the system has been designed to offer peak performance over all-electric driving range.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system that uniquely lets the rear-axle-mounted motor send power to the front wheels via the prop shaft should it detect wheel slip. Mercedes claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.9 seconds and a 316 kmph top speed.

The GT 63 S E-Performance also marks the return of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to India with the models having previously gone on sale in India in 2020. The 2023 car does get some cosmetic changes including new design wheels and restyled bumpers.

Inside, the cabin design is familiar to most new Mercedes with twin 12.4-inch displays sitting atop the dashboard housing the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen. The cabin meanwhile is decked out in AMG-specific elements such as the AMG steering wheel, sports seats and sportier interior fabrics and trims.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance goes up against the likes of the Panamera Turbo S e-Hybrid.