carandbike Awards 2023: Iconic Launch Of The Year – Mercedes-Maybach S-Class

When it comes to iconic launches, 2022 saw plenty of eye-catching models arrive in the Indian market from the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae – the final outing of the Aventador – to the 911 GT3 RS. However, it is the Mercedes-Maybach S-class that is the most iconic launch of 2022.

Launched in India in March 2022, the Maybach S-class takes luxury to a whole different level compared to the regular S-class. For one it sits on an even longer wheelbase offering additional space for rear seat occupants and it’s also loaded to the gills with comfort and convenience features to cater to the occupant’s comfort. The standard kit includes executive-style rear seats with the outer seats able to recline up to 43.5 degrees, four-zone climate control, hands-free rear door operation, active ambient lighting, heated and ventilated seats, seat massage functions, and a whole lot more.

Furthering the luxury quotient is a range of Manufactur options including individual rear seats separated by a full-length floor console, a champaign fridge, a 3D digital instrument cluster, a Burmester 4D sound system, rear axle steering, and a host of interior trim and upholstery options. These however are limited to the range-topping S 680.

The Maybach S-class is available in two variants, the locally assembled S 580 powered by a 674 bhp V8 turbo-petrol engine or the CBU import S680 packing in a 6.0-litre V12 turbo-petrol engine developing 603 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.

All this luxury comes at a notable premium over the regular S-class, with the Maybach S-class priced from Rs 2.69 crore (ex-showroom).