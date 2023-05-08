  • Home
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 43, GT 53 Four Door Coupe Unveiled

The 2024 GT43 and GT53 models get styling and equipment updates though the engines remain unchanged.
Highlights
  • The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT43 and GT53 models receive cosmetic and feature updates
  • 3.0-litre in-line six engine remains unchanged
  • Styling updates bring looks closer to the V8 model

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the 2024 GT43 and GT53 models. The four-door coupes now get styling updates bringing them closer to the higher-performance V8 models along with receiving upgrades to the tech and some feature updates.
 

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class Unveiled; PHEV Has Up To 115 KM Of Electric-Only Range
 

Under the hood, the GT43 and GT 53 boast the same turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 362 bhp and 500 Nm in the former and 429 bhp and 520 Nm in the 53. Both units feature Mercedes' mild-hybrid technology offering an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm during hard acceleration. Both models come equipped with Mercedes-AMG's 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system, providing enhanced handling and stability on any road surface.

 

Both models feature adaptive dampers that adjust to road conditions for a smooth and comfortable ride. The GT53's electric motor also provides an instant boost of torque, allowing for quick acceleration when needed. 

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz G-Class Crosses 5 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
 

The exterior of both models has received a facelift, with a new front grille and redesigned headlights. Both models are also offered with a V8 styling package that brings the look closer to the more powerful V8 models. The package adds a larger grille - similar to the AMG GT Black Series along with a redesigned front apron and rear diffuser. Inside the updates are focused on the tech and features. The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster rn the latest MBUX while the graphics too have been updated for both models. Mercedes-AMG says that both models now also offer greater levels of standard kit.
 

Safety features on both models include blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. These features offer added peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

