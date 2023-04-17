Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Super-Luxury SUV Debuts; Will Have Range Of Up To 600 km

Mercedes-Benz has taken the covers off a landmark model in its portfolio – the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. Not only is this the first-ever Maybach-branded electric SUV, but the first electric vehicle (EV) to bear the prestigious Maybach insignia. In its size and appearance, the Maybach EQS SUV doesn’t stray too far from the standard model, but is equipped with special paint, a more opulent interior as well as more powerful electric motors that make it the quickest version of the EQS SUV till date.

On the dimensions front, the Maybach EQS SUV is nearly identical to the standard EQS SUV, but features the signature dual-tone paint job separated by a hand-applied pinstripe. There are five two-tone colour combinations to choose from – high-tech silver/obsidian black, high-tech silver/nautical blue, obsidian black/selenite grey, obsidian black/kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black. The three-pointed star badge is mounted on the bonnet, and the black panel on the nose features vertical, chrome-plated strips. The windows have chrome surrounds; there’s a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar, and the SUV can be had with either 21- or 22-inch wheels (exclusive to the Maybach variant).

Two-tone paint is exclusive to the Maybach version of the EQS SUV.

Inside, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package, but customised with Maybach-specific themes and colourways. As standard, the SUV comes with rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat passengers, the MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle, and MBUX Interior Assist, which, with the help of cameras, it can recognise the operating requests of the passengers from body and hand movements and carry out the corresponding functions – for example switching on the reading lights.

Maybach version of the EQS SUV also has the ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ package.

Additional equipment includes two climate-controlled cup holders, a Chauffeur package (that folds the front passenger seat to let the rear seat passenger stretch out), and a redesigned centre console extension that can house two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.

Also part of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV package are Active Ambient Lighting (with 253 individually controllable LEDs and 64 individually selectable colours), the Air Balance fragrance package, and a Burmester 4D surround sound system.

Rear seats feature massage and ventilation functions; more insulation added to Maybach EQS for better noise deadening.

This being a Maybach, a cosseting experience for the chauffeur-driven is to be expected, and to that end, Mercedes has added rubber mounts for the drivetrain, special acoustic foams in the body shell, a man-made leather covering for the luggage compartment and more insulation material.

Compared to the EQS 580 SUV, the Maybach EQS 680 has more powerful motors – the permanent magnet motors in the Maybach produce a combined peak 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the EQS 580 SUV). Top speed, meanwhile, remains the same at 210 kph, as does the EQS’ battery, which has a usable capacity of nearly 108 kWh.

Mercedes claims the Maybach EQS 680 SUV will do up to 600 kilometres on a full charge, and will sell it with a 22 kW onboard AC charger, which can charge the SUV to full in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The Maybach EQS SUV can also be plugged into a 200 kW DC fast-charger, and a 15-minute charge session at one of those will give the SUV a range of up to 220 kilometres.

Also standard is the Airmatic air suspension with continuously adjustable damping and a provision to raise the SUV by up to 35 mm. Rear-axle steering (with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees) is standard, but buyers can also go for the 10-degree rear-wheel steering option. Drive modes include Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual, but the mode exclusive to this model is ‘Maybach’, which is designed for maximum comfort for rear passengers, and is said to ensure body movements under the rear seats are kept to a minimum.

Mercedes-Benz has tasted success with previous Maybach models in India, and demand for the Maybach GLS SUV has been particularly high, so the all-electric EQS will almost certainly be another prime candidate for the Indian market. Expect the Maybach EQS 680 to make it to our shores in the coming months, but don’t expect it to come cheap, as prices for this large, super-luxury SUV (fitted with an equally-as-large battery) will almost certainly cross the Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom, before options).