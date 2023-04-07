  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes-Benz E-Class World Premiere Slated For April 25

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class World Premiere Slated For April 25

In its latest generation, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan is set to be offered with a variety of electrified powertrains.
authorBy Amaan Ahmed
07-Apr-23 02:13 PM IST
new-mercedes-benz-e-class-world-premiere-on-april-25-2023-carandbike.jpg
Highlights
  • All-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan to be revealed in full on April 25, 2023.
  • New E-Class will draw design inspiration from the S-Class; feature ‘Superscreen’ setup.
  • ‘Most intelligent’ E-Class yet likely to be offered with mild and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

It’s official: the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will make its world premiere on April 25, 2023. In a short press statement accompanying a silhouette of the sixth-gen sedan, Mercedes-Benz described the new E-Class as ‘the most intelligent and personal E-Class’ till date, hinting at the tech-heavy approach the new E is expected to take. Codenamed the W214, the sixth-generation E-Class, just like its predecessor, is also expected to be offered in long-wheelbase form in India and China; however, it remains to be seen if the long-wheelbase model debuts on the same day as the standard E-Class.

Also read: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLA Spied In Electric Guise

 

Based on the German carmaker’s MRA architecture, the new E-Class is expected to be a touch larger than the outgoing E, and draw design and styling inspiration from the S-Class. Mercedes-Benz has previously revealed details and pictures of the new E-Class’ interior, which will be offered with the MBUX Superscreen – three screens integrated into the dashboard – as an option.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLS Line-Up Debuts With Refreshed Look Globally

The triple-screen ‘Superscreen’ will be offered as an option on the new E-Class.

 

The Superscreen effectively places two screens under a single, cohesive glass panel, with one mounted in the centre and one facing the front passenger. The third screen serves as the digital instruments display, and a head-up display is also set to be offered. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has also integrated a ‘selfie’ camera on top of the dashboard, for the E-Class’ passengers to be able to participate in Zoom/Webex meetings (only when stationary), as well as record moments on their journeys. The new E-Class’ MBUX system will also incorporate artificial intelligence to automate select comfort-oriented functions.

 

In terms of powertrains, the new E-Class is set to be offered with a variety of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with a hybrid electric system. While the four-cylinder diesel option is likely to be fitted with a mild-hybrid system, the six-cylinder offerings are also set to be offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form, and the new E-Class PHEV is expected to have a range of over 100 kilometres in EV-only mode.

 

The E-Class has been the backbone of Mercedes-Benz’s strong sales performances in India, and was the single highest-selling model for the brand in India in 2022. Expect the new E-Class to make its India debut closer to the end of 2023.

Related Articles
Mercedes-Benz GLS Line-Up Debuts With Refreshed Look Globally
Mercedes-Benz GLS Line-Up Debuts With Refreshed Look Globally
2 days ago
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance India Launch On April 11, 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance India Launch On April 11, 2023
13 days ago
Mercedes Set To Invest Billions In e-Vehicles Plants
Mercedes Set To Invest Billions In e-Vehicles Plants
17 days ago
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB Unveiled With Updated Looks, Mild-Hybrid Petrol Engines
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA, GLB Unveiled With Updated Looks, Mild-Hybrid Petrol Engines
20 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 FWD
  • 45,738 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
11.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,636
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Starts at ₹ 67 Lakh
0
7.8
10
c&b expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner