New Mercedes-Benz E-Class World Premiere Slated For April 25

It’s official: the all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class will make its world premiere on April 25, 2023. In a short press statement accompanying a silhouette of the sixth-gen sedan, Mercedes-Benz described the new E-Class as ‘the most intelligent and personal E-Class’ till date, hinting at the tech-heavy approach the new E is expected to take. Codenamed the W214, the sixth-generation E-Class, just like its predecessor, is also expected to be offered in long-wheelbase form in India and China; however, it remains to be seen if the long-wheelbase model debuts on the same day as the standard E-Class.

Based on the German carmaker’s MRA architecture, the new E-Class is expected to be a touch larger than the outgoing E, and draw design and styling inspiration from the S-Class. Mercedes-Benz has previously revealed details and pictures of the new E-Class’ interior, which will be offered with the MBUX Superscreen – three screens integrated into the dashboard – as an option.

The triple-screen ‘Superscreen’ will be offered as an option on the new E-Class.

The Superscreen effectively places two screens under a single, cohesive glass panel, with one mounted in the centre and one facing the front passenger. The third screen serves as the digital instruments display, and a head-up display is also set to be offered. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz has also integrated a ‘selfie’ camera on top of the dashboard, for the E-Class’ passengers to be able to participate in Zoom/Webex meetings (only when stationary), as well as record moments on their journeys. The new E-Class’ MBUX system will also incorporate artificial intelligence to automate select comfort-oriented functions.

In terms of powertrains, the new E-Class is set to be offered with a variety of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines paired with a hybrid electric system. While the four-cylinder diesel option is likely to be fitted with a mild-hybrid system, the six-cylinder offerings are also set to be offered in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) form, and the new E-Class PHEV is expected to have a range of over 100 kilometres in EV-only mode.

The E-Class has been the backbone of Mercedes-Benz’s strong sales performances in India, and was the single highest-selling model for the brand in India in 2022. Expect the new E-Class to make its India debut closer to the end of 2023.