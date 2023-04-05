  • Home
  • News
  • Next Generation CLA Spied In Electric Guise - Global Launch In 2025

Next Generation CLA Spied In Electric Guise - Global Launch In 2025

The new-gen CLA will be based on Mercedes' new MMA platform - the carmakers last to support internal combustion engines.
authorBy carandbike Team
05-Apr-23 10:41 AM IST
Next-Gen Mercedes CLA test mule.jpg

Mercedes-Benz has started testing a new compact electric sedan with coupe-like styling. The car is likely a planned electric version of the next-generation CLA-Class, which according to reports will be previewed in concept form this year ahead of a global launch in early 2025. 

The new-gen CLA will be based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture. The brand-new platform supports hybrid, mild hybrid and fully electric powertrains, and will be Mercedes' last platform designed for internal combustion engines. All future platforms from Mercedes will be electric-only, as the automaker had announced plans earlier to go the full-electric route by 2030.

Mercedes said some time back that the MMA platform will spawn its first model around 2025. This story seems to be very likely to be confirmed with this new next-gen all-electric CLA incoming. The MMA platform will eventually be used for all Mercedes models. 

Mercedes has plans for the MB.EA platform for medium and large models, the AMG.EA for high-performance models from the house of AMG. There is also a Van.EA platform for light commercial vehicles.

The CLA is expected to be offered with mild-hybrid and electric powertrains. There apparently won't be a plug-in hybrid for small cars. The prototypes seen here, are heavily camouflaged, but the styling cues appear similar to the Vision EQXX concept car.

EVs based on the MMA platform could feature 800-volt electrical systems, meaning high-speed charging of over 200 kW could be possible. Battery capacity is expected to reach up to 100 kWh in capacity on this platform though it remains to be seen what size battery packs will be offered with the CLA.

It isn't even clear for now what the electric CLA-Class will be called. This is because Mercedes has already almost confirmed that the drop of the EQ branding will happen in 2024-25. The CLA name will likely be retained for the car. 

The next CLA-Class will be clean, green and more youth-focused than ever before. Something the name has always stood for here in India. Since the current A-Class and B-Class are expected to be phased out in 2026. The CLA entry will help the brand trim down the model lineup and improve profitability. 

 

Source

Related Articles
Mercedes CLA-Class Sedan Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 31.50 Lakh
Mercedes CLA-Class Sedan Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 31.50 Lakh
8 years ago
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class to Launch Soon
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class to Launch Soon
9 years ago
Official: Mercedes CLA-Class to Be Launched Within 6 Months
Official: Mercedes CLA-Class to Be Launched Within 6 Months
9 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2020 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R LXI CNG [2014-2019]
  • 37,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol+CNG
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.49 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,293
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Elegance TDI CR AT
  • 90,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.3
10
7.99 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner