Next Generation CLA Spied In Electric Guise - Global Launch In 2025

Mercedes-Benz has started testing a new compact electric sedan with coupe-like styling. The car is likely a planned electric version of the next-generation CLA-Class, which according to reports will be previewed in concept form this year ahead of a global launch in early 2025.

The new-gen CLA will be based on the new Mercedes Modular Architecture. The brand-new platform supports hybrid, mild hybrid and fully electric powertrains, and will be Mercedes' last platform designed for internal combustion engines. All future platforms from Mercedes will be electric-only, as the automaker had announced plans earlier to go the full-electric route by 2030.

Mercedes said some time back that the MMA platform will spawn its first model around 2025. This story seems to be very likely to be confirmed with this new next-gen all-electric CLA incoming. The MMA platform will eventually be used for all Mercedes models.

Mercedes has plans for the MB.EA platform for medium and large models, the AMG.EA for high-performance models from the house of AMG. There is also a Van.EA platform for light commercial vehicles.

The CLA is expected to be offered with mild-hybrid and electric powertrains. There apparently won't be a plug-in hybrid for small cars. The prototypes seen here, are heavily camouflaged, but the styling cues appear similar to the Vision EQXX concept car.

EVs based on the MMA platform could feature 800-volt electrical systems, meaning high-speed charging of over 200 kW could be possible. Battery capacity is expected to reach up to 100 kWh in capacity on this platform though it remains to be seen what size battery packs will be offered with the CLA.

It isn't even clear for now what the electric CLA-Class will be called. This is because Mercedes has already almost confirmed that the drop of the EQ branding will happen in 2024-25. The CLA name will likely be retained for the car.

The next CLA-Class will be clean, green and more youth-focused than ever before. Something the name has always stood for here in India. Since the current A-Class and B-Class are expected to be phased out in 2026. The CLA entry will help the brand trim down the model lineup and improve profitability.

