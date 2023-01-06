Mercedes-Benz India Achieves Best Ever Sales In CY2022 With 41% Annual Growth

Mercedes-Benz India has achieved its highest sales ever in the calendar year 2022. Between January and December 2022, the Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker sold 15,822 vehicles in India, witnessing a 41 per cent annual growth compared to 2021. With this, the company also managed to increase its market share in India by 1.2 per cent to 50.6 per cent, retaining the top spot as the country’s largest luxury carmaker. The information was shared by Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, at the launch of the new AMG E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet.

In comparison rival, BMW Group India too announced achieving its best-ever sale in 2022, with cumulative sales (BMW + Mini) of 11,981 cars. The Bavarian carmaker reported a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in car sales. At the same time, Audi India reported selling 4,187 units during the 2022 calendar year, witnessing a 27 per cent growth over 2021 when the carmaker reported sales of 3,293 units.

Talking about some of the changes in consumer preferences, Mercedes-Benz India also reported that the top-end vehicle segment also grew 69 per cent in 2022. Between January and December 2022, sales of top-end luxury cars like the S-Class, Maybach, and EQS accounted for 22 per cent of the company’s total sales. At the same time, core luxury products like the E-Class, GLE, C-Class and GLC accounted for 62 per cent of sales, while entry-luxury cars like A-Class and GLA contributed 16 per cent to total sales.

In 2023, Mercedes-Benz will be launching 10 new products in India, including the newly launched AMG E 53 Cabriolet. Some of the other upcoming models include – the new-gen GLC, the all-new EQE electric sedan and possibly even the EQS electric SUV.