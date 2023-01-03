Auto Sales 2022: BMW Group Reports Best Ever Sales In India In 2022

BMW Group India revealed its sales numbers for the calendar year 2022 reporting cumulative sales (BMW + Mini) of 11,981 cars – its best ever number. The Group reported a 35 per cent year on year growth in car sales while motorcycle sales from BMW Motorrad stood at 7,282 units for the year - a gain of 40 per cent over 2021 and the company’s best yearly numbers yet.

Speaking on the occasion Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group is tremendously proud to have delivered its best-ever year in India since its inception. We have been working relentlessly on our strategy which has given this unabated and dynamic growth in the premium car and motorcycle segment. This achievement is a direct result of an unwavering focus on bringing the most exclusive products, offering the best services and our deep engagement towards meeting customer expectations.”

BMW closed out 2022 in India with the launch of M's first ever plug-in hybrid model.

Moving to Individual brand figures sales of BMW models for the year stood at 11,268 units - a growth of 36.8 per cent over the same period in 2021. Mini sales meanwhile stood at 713 units for the year – up 11.4 per cent. The company said that sales of its range of SUVs grew by a notably 60 per cent during 2022 while models such as the 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series continued to pull in strong numbers. The company said that strong demand for its products had seen waiting periods for most of its range to extend up to 6 months. The strong showing also firmly placed the brand ahead of German rivals Audi which reported sales of 4,187 units in 2022.

Moving to Mini, the company said that 41 per cent of all sales were of the locally assembled Mini Countryman with the 3 Door hatch accounting for 38 per cent of sales and the Convertible 21 per cent.

The G 310 family accounted for 90 per cent of BMW Motorrad's sales in India

On the two-wheeler front, the lion’s share of sales came from the brand’s entry G 310 range. The G 310 R, G 310 RR and G 310 GS accounted for 90 per cent of BMW Motorrad’s sales for the year. Other models that saw strong interest included the S 1000 RR, G 1250 GS and the C 400 GT scooter.

The comapny is set to have a strong start to 2023 as well with a number of new launches planned for the month of January. The carmaker is set to launch the new-gen 7 Series and the all-electric i7 in India later this week with additional models such as the new X1, 3 Series Gran Coupe and X7 facelift set to arrive later this month.