Auto Sales 2022: Audi India Reports Sales Of Over 4,000 Units In CY2022

Audi India reported its sales figures for the calendar year 2022 with 4,187 units retailed. This marked a 27 per cent growth over 2021 when the carmaker reported sales of 3,293 units. The carmaker said that the uptick in sales came courtesy of new launches such as the A8 L facelift, Q7 facelift and the new Q3.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are delighted with our performance in 2022 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the global issue like semi-conductor availability, shipment challenges, etc. At over 27%, our sales have grown in all segments. 2022 was a strong year for our e-tron range. We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India.”

The carmaker said that it was also seeing strong demand for its electric models, in particular the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. Audi also said that its performance focused S and high-performance RS models were also seeing good demand with a strong order bank for the models. The carmaker said that its growing sales were a result of a strengthened brand portfolio along with a revival in customer sentiment though the brand said that supply chain challenges and semi-conductor scarcity was still affecting its business.

Audi also said that it was seeing an uptick in used car sales through Audi Approved Plus with a 62 per cent growth. The growth in used car sales were also accompanied by a expansion in reach with the carmaker opening 8 new Audi Approved Plus dealerships across the country taking its touchpoints to 22.

Audi however trails behind compatriots Mercedes-Benz and BMW in India. While both carmakers are yet to report cumulative sales for 2022, Mercedes sales stood at 11,469 units in the January to September 2022 window while BMW sales were passed the 5,000-unit mark as of June 2022.