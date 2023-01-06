  • Home
Mercedes-AMG E53 4Matic+ Cabriolet Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.30 Crore

The E 53 Cabriolet is the third AMG E-class variant to go on sale in India and shares its engine and drivetrain with the AMG E 53 sedan already on sale.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
06-Jan-23 01:52 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz has expanded its AMG E-class line-up with the launch of the new E 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet. Priced at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom), the two-door soft-top E-class shares much with the E 53 sedan already on sale with the notable differences coming in the form of the fabric roof, lack of rear doors and a more individual rear design. In terms of pricing, the Cabriolet is priced at a Rs 24 lakh premium as compared to the AMG E 53 sedan.

The E 53 Cabriolet becomes AMG’s fourth 53-badged model for India as well as the first AMG Cabriolet for the market.

As with other AMG models, the E 53 gets the trademark Panamericana grille flanked by LED headlamps and an aggressive bumper. The Cabriolet stands out from the side thanks to its two-door layout and revised roof-line courtesy of the folding soft-top. The rear deck too is unique to the cabriolet with a longer deck and slimmer tail-lamps as compared to the E 53 sedan. The rear bumper meanwhile is similar to its sedan sibling. The E 53 Cabrioelt will be available in five paint shades – Obsidian Black, Slenite Grey, Designo Opalite White Bright, Designo Spectral Blue Magno and Designo Patagonia Red Bright.

Inside, the cabin design is in line with the E-class family with the single-piece display housing the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen. There are plenty of AMG-specific touches too such as the sportier seats, trim options, and the AMG steering wheel. The digital screens additionally come with AMG-specific software as well. Buyers can additionally choose from a selection of upholstery options offered via Disigno.

Under the hood sits the familiar 3.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line six-cylinder petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The engine produces 430 bhp and 520 Nm with the 48V system offering a 21 bhp and 250 Nm boost during hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox with Mercedes claiming a 4.5 second 0-100 kmph time and a 250 kmph top speed.

