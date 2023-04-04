  • Home
Mercedes-Benz GLS Line-Up Debuts With Refreshed Look Globally

The Maybach GLS600 and the AMG GLS63 receive some tweaks too.
04-Apr-23 05:14 PM IST
Highlights
  • The new model brings some styling tweaks inside and out
  • New colour options available across all models for interior and exterior both
  • Additionally, In Mercedes AMG GLS63 when the front doors are opened, the vehicle plays an AMG-specific light animation with the help of a new logo projector.

The biggest Mercedes-Benz SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS arrives with a fresh look for the entire range. The new model brings some styling tweaks inside and out, and new feature changes. Notably, the main change to the exterior is the front fascia. The front gets a striking radiator grille which makes the fascia more prominent and bigger while packing additional slats on the regular model. 

The standard GLS gets a few minor visual updates. The grille's four louvres have a Silver Shadow finish. High-gloss black surrounds for the air inlet grilles are present on the bumper and three horizontal blocks form the signet design on the taillights. Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic are the new colour options. 

More display options are added to the MBUX infotainment system inside. There are three graphic designs available: Traditional, Sporty, and Discrete. Three modes: service, assistance, and navigation too have been added. Also, Seven colour schemes are available for drivers to choose from. The screen displays the vehicle's tilt angles, compass, and the view from the camera mounted under the front bumper when the Off-Road mode is selected. This 600 4MATIC variant comes with an engine that develops 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. 

The Mercedes Maybach GLS600 gets a few upgrades. The front fascia gets vertical chrome bars and the air intel grilles feature a Maybach pattern which gets a chrome surround. It now comes standard with ambient lighting that includes an animated projection of the brand logo. The new paint finishes on offer include - sodalite blue metallic and manufaktur alpine grey non-metallic for both, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS. 

Specifications Mercedes Maybach GLS600Mercedes AMG GLS63
Displacement 3982cc3982cc
Max power550 bhp612 bhp 
Peak torque 730 nm850 nm
Top speed250 kmph280 kmph
transmission9-G TRONICAMG speedshift TCT 9G

The table above shows powertrian specs for Mercedes Maybach GLS600 and Mercedes AMG GLS63

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Teases GLS Facelift Ahead Of Global Debut On April 4

The interior gets a new opulent design which includes seat upholstery having perforated, diamond-quilted upholstery. A set of 23-inch forged wheels on Maybach design are new to the options list. Exclusively for the Mercedes‑Maybach, the colour combinations manufaktur crystal white/silver grey pearl and manufaktur mahogany brown/macchiato beige are offered for the interior. The Maybach comes with an engine putting out 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

The Mercedes AMG GLS63 gets small tweaks too. The model is visually distinguished by the newly designed LED rear light signature. Two new colours have been added to the paint finishes: manufaktur alpine grey non-metallic and sodalite blue metallic. In addition, the front section now also bears the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star, along with red brake callipers on the wheels. Also, when the front doors are opened, the vehicle plays an AMG-specific light animation with the help of a new logo projector

The AMG seats and interior panel are made using exclusive Nappa leather. There is also a new colour scheme in Bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black. For the interior trim, glossy brown lime wood is now also available as an option. Furthermore, new manufaktur glossy black piano lacquer with flowing decorative lines is also available on request. The new Mercedes-AMG GLS too benefits from the latest generation of MBUX. 

The AMG gets a 4.0-litre V8 with twin-scroll turbochargers and ISG which produces 612 bhp with a top speed of 280 kmph. It is mated by AMG speedshift TCT 9G. 

Specifications 

Mercedes-Benz 

GLS600

Mercedes -Benz GLS 450 4MATIC  Mercedes GLS 450 d 4MATIC Mercedes GLS 350 d 4MATIC 
Displacement 3982cc2999 cc2989cc2989cc
Max power557 bhp381 bhp367 bhp269 bhp
Peak torque 730 nm500 nm750 nm650 nm
Top speed250 kmph250 kmph250 kmph238 kmph
transmission9-G TRONICATATAT

The table above shows powertrain specs for models in GLS range

