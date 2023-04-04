Mercedes-Benz GLS Line-Up Debuts With Refreshed Look Globally

The biggest Mercedes-Benz SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLS arrives with a fresh look for the entire range. The new model brings some styling tweaks inside and out, and new feature changes. Notably, the main change to the exterior is the front fascia. The front gets a striking radiator grille which makes the fascia more prominent and bigger while packing additional slats on the regular model.

The standard GLS gets a few minor visual updates. The grille's four louvres have a Silver Shadow finish. High-gloss black surrounds for the air inlet grilles are present on the bumper and three horizontal blocks form the signet design on the taillights. Twilight Blue Metallic and Manufaktur Alpine Grey Non-Metallic are the new colour options.

More display options are added to the MBUX infotainment system inside. There are three graphic designs available: Traditional, Sporty, and Discrete. Three modes: service, assistance, and navigation too have been added. Also, Seven colour schemes are available for drivers to choose from. The screen displays the vehicle's tilt angles, compass, and the view from the camera mounted under the front bumper when the Off-Road mode is selected. This 600 4MATIC variant comes with an engine that develops 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

The Mercedes Maybach GLS600 gets a few upgrades. The front fascia gets vertical chrome bars and the air intel grilles feature a Maybach pattern which gets a chrome surround. It now comes standard with ambient lighting that includes an animated projection of the brand logo. The new paint finishes on offer include - sodalite blue metallic and manufaktur alpine grey non-metallic for both, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS.

Specifications Mercedes Maybach GLS600 Mercedes AMG GLS63 Displacement 3982cc 3982cc Max power 550 bhp 612 bhp Peak torque 730 nm 850 nm Top speed 250 kmph 280 kmph transmission 9-G TRONIC AMG speedshift TCT 9G

The table above shows powertrian specs for Mercedes Maybach GLS600 and Mercedes AMG GLS63

The interior gets a new opulent design which includes seat upholstery having perforated, diamond-quilted upholstery. A set of 23-inch forged wheels on Maybach design are new to the options list. Exclusively for the Mercedes‑Maybach, the colour combinations manufaktur crystal white/silver grey pearl and manufaktur mahogany brown/macchiato beige are offered for the interior. The Maybach comes with an engine putting out 550 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 730 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

The Mercedes AMG GLS63 gets small tweaks too. The model is visually distinguished by the newly designed LED rear light signature. Two new colours have been added to the paint finishes: manufaktur alpine grey non-metallic and sodalite blue metallic. In addition, the front section now also bears the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star, along with red brake callipers on the wheels. Also, when the front doors are opened, the vehicle plays an AMG-specific light animation with the help of a new logo projector.

The AMG seats and interior panel are made using exclusive Nappa leather. There is also a new colour scheme in Bahia brown/black or macchiato beige/black. For the interior trim, glossy brown lime wood is now also available as an option. Furthermore, new manufaktur glossy black piano lacquer with flowing decorative lines is also available on request. The new Mercedes-AMG GLS too benefits from the latest generation of MBUX.

The AMG gets a 4.0-litre V8 with twin-scroll turbochargers and ISG which produces 612 bhp with a top speed of 280 kmph. It is mated by AMG speedshift TCT 9G.

Specifications Mercedes-Benz GLS600 Mercedes -Benz GLS 450 4MATIC Mercedes GLS 450 d 4MATIC Mercedes GLS 350 d 4MATIC Displacement 3982cc 2999 cc 2989cc 2989cc Max power 557 bhp 381 bhp 367 bhp 269 bhp Peak torque 730 nm 500 nm 750 nm 650 nm Top speed 250 kmph 250 kmph 250 kmph 238 kmph transmission 9-G TRONIC AT AT AT

The table above shows powertrain specs for models in GLS range