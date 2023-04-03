Mercedes-Benz Teases GLS Facelift Ahead Of Global Debut On April 4

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil the latest iteration of its flagship SUV - the GLS - on April 4, 2023, and the German automaker has teased its upcoming SUV on social media. Ahead of its unveil, Mercedes-Benz tweeted “Get ready for the new GLS models! Catch a first glimpse now and look forward to the entire GLS family with a fresh look, new software and equipment changes! Check out the latest news on April 4.”

Get ready for the new #GLS models! Catch a first glimpse now and look forward to the entire GLS family with a fresh look, new software and equipment changes! Check out the latest news on April 4. #MercedesBenz pic.twitter.com/AIK1P7P0Oi — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) March 31, 2023

The teaser image shows the GLS facelift in a shadowy avatar, where only its LED lights and the emblem on the grille is visible. From initial impressions, the headlights appear to be similar to the current model. However, we expect Mercedes-Benz to have reworked the front and rear sections to offer better looks than its predecessor. Some earlier spyshots also suggest that the GLS facelift may get a lightbar at the rear, similar to the Mercedes-EQ models.



However, the biggest change is expected on the interior. The GLS facelift could bring in a thoroughly reworked interior, which may include added features, and new software as well.



