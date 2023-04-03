  • Home
  Mercedes-Benz Teases GLS Facelift Ahead Of Global Debut On April 4

Mercedes-Benz Teases GLS Facelift Ahead Of Global Debut On April 4

Mercedes-Benz tweeted a dark image of its upcoming full-sized SUV, showing few details.
authorBy Mihir Barve
03-Apr-23 01:35 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz Teases GLS Facelift Ahead Of Global Debut On April 4.jpg
Highlights
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will make its global debut on April 4, 2023.
  • The mid-cycle update will bring in new software, changes to the interior, and some design changes on the exterior.
  • Mercedes’ flagship SUV could be launched in India later this year.

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to unveil the latest iteration of its flagship SUV - the GLS - on April 4, 2023, and the German automaker has teased its upcoming SUV on social media. Ahead of its unveil, Mercedes-Benz tweeted “Get ready for the new GLS models! Catch a first glimpse now and look forward to the entire GLS family with a fresh look, new software and equipment changes! Check out the latest news on April 4.”

 

The teaser image shows the GLS facelift in a shadowy avatar, where only its LED lights and the emblem on the grille is visible. From initial impressions, the headlights appear to be similar to the current model. However, we expect Mercedes-Benz to have reworked the front and rear sections to offer better looks than its predecessor. Some earlier spyshots also suggest that the GLS facelift may get a lightbar at the rear, similar to the Mercedes-EQ models.


However, the biggest change is expected on the interior. The GLS facelift could bring in a thoroughly reworked interior, which may include added features, and new software as well.


 

