2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8

Mercedes-Benz India has announced its first launch for 2024, the 2024 GLS facelift. Unveiled for global markets in April 2023, the facelifted GLS received some styling tweaks to the exterior with updates to the cabin almost entirely focused on the tech on board. In line with its other global models, the GLS facelift also received new 48V mild-hybrid tech-equipped engines.

Starting with the looks, the GLS gets a more muscular look up front with a more prominent grille with four horizontal slats. The bumper too has been redesigned with reshaped intakes and side vents. Round the sides, it's just the alloy wheels that are new while at the rear the SUV gets a revised bumper and tweaked taillight graphics.

Inside, the cosmetic changes are limited to new trimmings and upholstery colours, though Mercedes has updated the MBUX system with additional features and graphics. The Off-road mode gets revised graphics for the gradient, lateral inclination, compass and steering angle readouts and also a new transparent bonnet view function courtesy of the SUV’s 360-degree camera set-up.

Coming to the engine line-up, the updated GLS is offered in a choice of four powertrains in global markets. The petrol range comprises the six-cylinder GLS 450 and the V8 GLS 580 while the diesel variants comprise the GLS 350d and the more powerful 450d – both using six-cylinder mills. The GLS 450 develops 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque while the 580 bumps this up to 510 bhp and 730 Nm. The diesel 350d pushes out 308 bhp and 650 Nm with the 450d bumping this up to 362 bhp and 750 Nm.

All units come with a 48V mild hybrid system that offers up to 20 bhp and 200 Nm (21 bhp and 250 Nm in the GLS 580) of additional power under hard acceleration. A 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive are standard.

Expect Mercedes to offer the GLS in both petrol and diesel variants though it remains to be seen in which spec it will be offered.

When it is launched, the new GLS will go up against the likes of the BMW X7 and Audi Q7. We also expect Mercedes to bring the updated Maybach GLS to India at a later date.