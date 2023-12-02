Actor Gauhar Khan Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d SUV

Bollywood actor and model Gauhar Khan has taken delivery of a brand-new SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d. Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai while taking delivery of their new Mercedes SUV. This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore.

Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d is priced at Rs 96.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The actor's SUV is finished in an Obsidian Black shade and is the 300d variant, which comes with a sticker price of Rs 96.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a favourite among the celebrity crowd and is owned by prominent Bollywood actors, including Soha Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek.

Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage

Gauhar Khan and her husband, Zaid Darbar, were pictured together at the dealership in Mumbai.

The Mercedes GLE is available in three distinct models: the 300d, 400d, and 450. The 300d opted by the actor boasts a four-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum output of 242 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. In contrast, the 400d features a six-cylinder diesel engine, delivering an impressive 320 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The 450 model is equipped with a petrol engine that generates 360 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engine options are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and include Mercedes' 4MATIC system.

Also Read: Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage

Gauhar Khan opted for the Obsidian Black shade.

In terms of features, the car is equipped with two 12.3-inch fully digital colour displays, four-zone automatic climate control, voice control, a 360-degree camera, blind spot assist, active brake assist, and more.

Also Read: Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore