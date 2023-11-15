Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
15-Nov-23 04:33 PM IST
Highlights
- The Ferrari 296 GTB was launched in India in August 2022.
- It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
- It accelerates from 0-100 kph in 2.9 seconds.
Renowned Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has acquired his first Ferrari, the 296 GTB, for a sticker price of Rs 5.4 crore (ex-showroom), enhancing his '369 garage collection.' Known for his discerning choices, Salmaan's customisation for his Ferrari, common for bespoke models, suggests a potential higher cost based on the specifications made.
Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm
Dulqueer Salmaan opted for the custom Rosso Rubino Micallizzato shade
Although the actor has not officially shared images, the purchase gained attention on social media and was sighted on Chennai roads. His father, veteran actor Mammootty, shares a passion for exclusive cars as well, contributing to their joint '0369 Garage' collection, distinguished by the 0369 registration numbers.
Also Read: Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
The deep red wine exterior is complemented by a Cuoio leather interior
Opting for the historic Rosso Rubino Micallizzato shade, Salmaan's Ferrari becomes a unique one-of-one, similar to the distinctive magma orange AMG A 45 S. The deep red wine exterior is complemented by a Cuoio leather interior featuring Alcantara with Bordeaux stitch and Nero Leather components. The brand's logo is embroidered on the seat headrests.
The Ferrari 296 GTB was launched in India in August 2022.
Launched in India in August 2022, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a plug-in hybrid sports car boasting a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that generates 645 bhp with a 166 bhp electric motor. Together, it generates 818 bhp and 740 Nm of torque, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: In Pictures
It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine.
Ferrari claims impressive performance, with the supercar accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and achieving a top speed of 330 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ferrari Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13260 second ago
This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US
-11974 second ago
The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car
1 hour ago
Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012
15 hours ago
Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.
19 hours ago
This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
19 hours ago
The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30
19 hours ago
The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.
21 hours ago
The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.
22 hours ago
While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit
1 day ago
Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant
1 day ago
Dulquer Salmaan added the latest BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, showcased in an oxide grey metallic finish.
4 days ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
5 days ago
The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.
11 days ago
We flew down to Jaipur for the Ferrari Weekender, a meet up of Ferrari owners for a weekend of fun, food and fast cars
20 days ago
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai