Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore

Renowned Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan has acquired his first Ferrari, the 296 GTB, for a sticker price of Rs 5.4 crore (ex-showroom), enhancing his '369 garage collection.' Known for his discerning choices, Salmaan's customisation for his Ferrari, common for bespoke models, suggests a potential higher cost based on the specifications made.

Dulqueer Salmaan opted for the custom Rosso Rubino Micallizzato shade

Although the actor has not officially shared images, the purchase gained attention on social media and was sighted on Chennai roads. His father, veteran actor Mammootty, shares a passion for exclusive cars as well, contributing to their joint '0369 Garage' collection, distinguished by the 0369 registration numbers.

The deep red wine exterior is complemented by a Cuoio leather interior

Opting for the historic Rosso Rubino Micallizzato shade, Salmaan's Ferrari becomes a unique one-of-one, similar to the distinctive magma orange AMG A 45 S. The deep red wine exterior is complemented by a Cuoio leather interior featuring Alcantara with Bordeaux stitch and Nero Leather components. The brand's logo is embroidered on the seat headrests.

The Ferrari 296 GTB was launched in India in August 2022.

Launched in India in August 2022, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a plug-in hybrid sports car boasting a mid-engine, rear-wheel drive layout. It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that generates 645 bhp with a 166 bhp electric motor. Together, it generates 818 bhp and 740 Nm of torque, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

It is powered by a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Ferrari claims impressive performance, with the supercar accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and achieving a top speed of 330 kmph.

Image Source, Avik Dey