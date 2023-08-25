Login

Ferrari 296 GTB Review: In Pictures

After our tryst with the Ferrari 296 GTS, we drove its fixed roof sibling, the 296 GTB and boy! It was as special as its ‘spider’ sibling, if not more.
By Kingshuk Dutta

1 mins read

25-Aug-23 05:05 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • We drive the Ferrari 296 GTB in Dubai
  • It is the first road-going V6 Ferrari to go on sale
  • It does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 2.9 seconds; Has a top-speed of 330 kmph

Driving a Ferrari is an experience by itself. Driving the 296 GTB, well, it is a different story altogether. Yes, it has been around for over a year and a half now and it continues the rich legacy of Ferrari mid-engined cars since the first one was made 47 years ago. The Ferrari 296 GTB! It is the first road-going Ferrari to have a V6 engine. And, along with the V6 engine, there is also an electric motor.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Review 

Beautiful plumbing on the V6 engine. Notice the two turbos as well.

 

0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 7.3 seconds & top speed of 330 kmph

 

Loads of F1 tech involved to make your driving experience amazing

 

Speed and agility come in abundance on the Ferrari 296 GTB

 

The red brake calliper placed in the beautiful alloy wheel makes for a delightful sight

 

It is a gorgeous looking car, the Ferrari 296 GTB

 

The cockpit oozes sheer sportiness and gets a tiny touchscreen on the passenger side. Notice the numerous buttons on the carbon-fibre steering wheel.

 

Both the 296 GTB and the 296 GTS get similar cabin and features. The fully digital instrument console seen here can be configured to the driver's liking.

 

Ferrari offers a slew of accessories and personalisation options on the 296 GTB. In India, the car costs upwards of Rs. 6 crore, ex-showroom, before any accessories.

 

The whole experience, it is difficult to put it into words as to how incredible it is! 

 

Photography: The Cornea Impression

# Ferrari 296 GTB# Ferrari# luxury

