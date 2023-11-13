Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage

Actor Dulquer Salmaan and his father, Mammootty, share a profound love for cars, evident in their impressive collection. Their garage is one of the most extensive and tasteful in the country, with over 100 cars. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan added the latest iteration of the BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, a lot of cars in the actor's garage feature the ‘369’ registration number. A video surfacing on social media captures him driving this new addition finished in an oxide grey metallic shade.

Dulquer Salmaan opted for the oxide grey metallic shade for his BMW.

Launched in India in January 2023, the BMW 740i M Sport comes with a price tag of Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). It is offered in two variants, the 7340i and the 740d, which was recently introduced. The former is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers 375 bhp at 5,200–6250 rpm, achieving 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 5.4 seconds.

The rear is equipped with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen mounted on the roof.

On the inside, the new 7 Series boasts a curved infotainment screen, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The rear is equipped with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen mounted on the roof, folding down for video streaming. Additional features include 5.5-inch touchscreens on the rear door pads, soft-closing doors, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting elements, and ambient lighting.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in 'King of Kotha,' is gearing up for his upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘KH 234’, with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam scheduled to hit theaters next year.

