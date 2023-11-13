Actor Dulquer Salmaan Adds A BMW 7 Series To His Garage
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
13-Nov-23 04:27 PM IST
Highlights
- A video circulating on social media captures him driving this new addition.
- The BMW 740i M Sport is priced at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom).
- It goes from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds.
Actor Dulquer Salmaan and his father, Mammootty, share a profound love for cars, evident in their impressive collection. Their garage is one of the most extensive and tasteful in the country, with over 100 cars. Recently, Dulquer Salmaan added the latest iteration of the BMW 7 series, the 740i M Sport, to his ‘369 car collection’, a lot of cars in the actor's garage feature the ‘369’ registration number. A video surfacing on social media captures him driving this new addition finished in an oxide grey metallic shade.
Also Read: Actor Mammootty Gets A Mercedes-AMG A 45 S; Was Custom Specced By Son Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan opted for the oxide grey metallic shade for his BMW.
Launched in India in January 2023, the BMW 740i M Sport comes with a price tag of Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom). It is offered in two variants, the 7340i and the 740d, which was recently introduced. The former is equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain delivers 375 bhp at 5,200–6250 rpm, achieving 0 to 100 kmph acceleration in just 5.4 seconds.
Also Read: Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers
The rear is equipped with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen mounted on the roof.
On the inside, the new 7 Series boasts a curved infotainment screen, featuring a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. The rear is equipped with a 31.3-inch, 8K 'cinema' screen mounted on the roof, folding down for video streaming. Additional features include 5.5-inch touchscreens on the rear door pads, soft-closing doors, a panoramic sunroof with LED lighting elements, and ambient lighting.
Also Read: Vikram Movie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys A BMW 7 Series
On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in 'King of Kotha,' is gearing up for his upcoming movie tentatively titled ‘KH 234’, with Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam scheduled to hit theaters next year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13652 second ago
The first-ever MPV from Volvo is headed to China first, but is also expected to make its way to other markets across the globe.
-6088 second ago
The actor of CID fame, shared a video of him taking delivery of the Super Meteor 650 on social media.
-2105 second ago
Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.
17 minutes ago
The Toyota Innova Hycross was the highest-selling strong hybrid in India.
16 hours ago
Amazon has already deployed over 6,000 electric vehicles to deliver packages across more than 400 cities in India
18 hours ago
By winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian claimed his first MotoGP win since Aragon last September and his first for the factory Ducati team
20 hours ago
The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.
22 hours ago
The EVX concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is slated to be the brand’s first all-electric model in India
1 day ago
Gresini Ducati's Alex Marquez showcased dominance in the Malaysian Grand Prix sprint at Sepang, securing a commanding victory and marking his second Saturday win of the season
1 day ago
The two projects will be undertaken in Gothenburg, Sweden and in California, USA
-2105 second ago
Level 3 autonomous driving will allow drivers to take their eyes off the road in certain driving environments.
2 days ago
The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.
3 days ago
The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.
18 days ago
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
18 days ago
Shraddha Kapoor has taken the internet by storm by acquiring a Lamborghini finished in Ross Anteros shade on the occasion of Dussehra