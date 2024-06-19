Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge

Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mandira’s Bedi’s new Volvo C40 Recharge is finished in a Fjord Blue shade.
  • The Volvo C40 Recharge gets a coupe roofline for a stylish look and packs a dual-motor setup.
  • The C40 Recharge takes on the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and BMW iX1.

Actor Mandira Bedi has added the Volvo C40 Recharge to her garage. The electric coupe SUV, finished in ‘Fjord Blue’, is the brand’s coupe-styled alternative to the XC40 Recharge. It is priced at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

 

Volvo C40 9

 

The Volvo C40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, for a combined power output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The electric coupe SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph. Power goes to all four wheels via all-wheel drive (AWD). While Volvo sells a rear-wheel drive version globally, India gets the higher-spec version of the model. 

 

 The C40 Recharge looks identical to the XC40 Recharge in design. The Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs and closed-off grille look familiar, but the big change is the receding roofline from the B-pillar onwards. The rear also sports a raked windscreen aimed to give a stylish look to the electric SUV. The model also gets a redesigned tailgate and taillights that are slimmer and have a wraparound effect with new reverse lights.
 

Also Read: Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage

 

Volvo C40 5

 

The cabin remains identical as well, with a well-appointed layout comprising all the bells and whistles. The model gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. The infotainment system runs an Android-based infotainment system with direct access to Google Maps and Assistant and several apps from the Play Store. 
 

There’s also a 360-degree camera, ADAS tech with autonomous driving, dual-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system. The boot capacity is down from 452 litres on the XC40 Recharge to 413 litres on the C40 Recharge. 

 

Volvo claims a range of 530 km on a single charge from the 78 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged in 8 hours using an 11 kW AC charger or in 27 minutes from 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The Volvo C40 Recharge takes on the BMW iX1, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and more in the segment. 

 

Source

# Actor Mandira Bedi# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo C40 Recharge electric# celebrity cars# Volvo Cars# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The first Volvo EX90 rolled off the assembly line in the Denim Blue shade at the automaker’s Charleston facility in the US.
    Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Production Commenced
  • The carmaker achieved this sales milestone within two years.
    Volvo’s India EV Sales Cross 1,000 Units
  • The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is priced at a whopping Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in.
    Actor Naga Chaitanya Gets The Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • The actor opted for the sodalite blue exterior shade for her new ride.
    Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
  • The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
    Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Latest News

  • The second-gen Kodiaq was globally unveiled back in October 2023.
    Next-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Spotted Testing In India
  • The new Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition is limited to just 925 units worldwide
    Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Edition Unveiled, Limited To 925 Units
  • Fiat had only shown the hatchback’s exterior previously and is expected to reveal more details in the coming months
    Fiat Grande Panda Interior Spied
  • The new X3 gets an all-new exterior and interior design and is offered with a set of petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrains
    All-New BMW X3 Makes Global Debut
  • Mandira Bedi’s new prized possession is the Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV, which gets a host of safety tech and an electric range of 530 km.
    Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
  • The 2025 Continental GT Speed is the first Bentley to use the new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, which will deliver 771 bhp and 1000 Nm of peak torque.
    New Bentley Continental GT Speed To Debut On June 25
  • The motorcycle will be powered by the latest 399cc LC4 mill that is offered on the current 390 Duke
    Next-Generation KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test
  • The Cybertruck dawning the white and green livery looks dramatically different from the steel-grey finish we’ve seen it in so far.
    Dubai Police Adds The Tesla Cybertruck To Its Fleet
  • Once a promising rival to Tesla, EV maker Fisker has filed for bankruptcy in the US with assets worth about $1 billion and liabilities worth $500 million.
    American EV Maker Fisker Files For Bankruptcy
  • Skoda has renamed the Kushaq and Slavia’s variants, which are now named Classic, Signature and Prestige.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia Prices Slashed; Variants Renamed

Popular Volvo Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved