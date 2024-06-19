Actor Mandira Bedi Takes Delivery Of Her New Volvo C40 Recharge
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on June 19, 2024
Highlights
- Mandira’s Bedi’s new Volvo C40 Recharge is finished in a Fjord Blue shade.
- The Volvo C40 Recharge gets a coupe roofline for a stylish look and packs a dual-motor setup.
- The C40 Recharge takes on the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and BMW iX1.
Actor Mandira Bedi has added the Volvo C40 Recharge to her garage. The electric coupe SUV, finished in ‘Fjord Blue’, is the brand’s coupe-styled alternative to the XC40 Recharge. It is priced at Rs 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
The Volvo C40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors, one on each axle, for a combined power output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. The electric coupe SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 180 kmph. Power goes to all four wheels via all-wheel drive (AWD). While Volvo sells a rear-wheel drive version globally, India gets the higher-spec version of the model.
The C40 Recharge looks identical to the XC40 Recharge in design. The Thor’s Hammer LED DRLs and closed-off grille look familiar, but the big change is the receding roofline from the B-pillar onwards. The rear also sports a raked windscreen aimed to give a stylish look to the electric SUV. The model also gets a redesigned tailgate and taillights that are slimmer and have a wraparound effect with new reverse lights.
Also Read: Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage
The cabin remains identical as well, with a well-appointed layout comprising all the bells and whistles. The model gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated and ventilated front seats, vegan interiors, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless charging. The infotainment system runs an Android-based infotainment system with direct access to Google Maps and Assistant and several apps from the Play Store.
There’s also a 360-degree camera, ADAS tech with autonomous driving, dual-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon sound system. The boot capacity is down from 452 litres on the XC40 Recharge to 413 litres on the C40 Recharge.
Volvo claims a range of 530 km on a single charge from the 78 kWh battery pack. The battery can be charged in 8 hours using an 11 kW AC charger or in 27 minutes from 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger. The Volvo C40 Recharge takes on the BMW iX1, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and more in the segment.