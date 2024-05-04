Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

Bollywood actress Mona Singh, renowned for her roles in Hindi films and series, has added a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV to her garage. The dealership shared images of the actor taking delivery of her new vehicle, finished in the shade of Sodalite Blue.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is available in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore. It is a favourite among other Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Soha Ali Khan, and Sai Tamhankar, who also own this luxury SUV.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other amenities include four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 590W Burmester sound system with 13 speakers. Safety-wise, it has nine airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, park assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite incorporating blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

While it's unclear which variant the actress has opted for, The GLE 450 petrol variant is equipped with a 3.0-litre motor generating 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, while the GLE 300d houses a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 265 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, and the GLE 450d variant comes with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 362 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. All are paired with an automatic transmission, with power distributed to all four wheels, and have a 48-volt mild hybrid system.



Written by - Ronit Agarwal