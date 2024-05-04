Login

Actor Mona Singh Brings Home A Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV

The actor opted for the sodalite blue exterior shade for her new ride.
Published on May 4, 2024

Highlights

  • Bollywood actor Mona Singh buys a Mercedes-Benz GLE.
  • The Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Mona Singh was snapped while taking delivery of her new car.

Bollywood actress Mona Singh, renowned for her roles in Hindi films and series, has added a brand-new Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV to her garage. The dealership shared images of the actor taking delivery of her new vehicle, finished in the shade of Sodalite Blue.

 

 Mona Singh

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV is available in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore. It is a favourite among other Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Soha Ali Khan, and Sai Tamhankar, who also own this luxury SUV.

 

The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Other amenities include four-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a 590W Burmester sound system with 13 speakers. Safety-wise, it has nine airbags, traction control, electronic stability control, park assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite incorporating blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

 

Mona Singh 1

 

While it's unclear which variant the actress has opted for, The GLE 450 petrol variant is equipped with a 3.0-litre motor generating 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, while the GLE 300d houses a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 265 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, and the GLE 450d variant comes with a 3.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 362 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. All are paired with an automatic transmission, with power distributed to all four wheels, and have a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
 

Written by - Ronit Agarwal 

 

