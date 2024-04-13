Youtuber And Actor Bhuvan Bam Buys The Land Rover Defender

Bhuvan Bam, most popular for his funny videos on YouTube, recently acquired the new Land Rover Defender luxury SUV. Priced between Rs. 97 lakh and Rs. 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Defender remains one of the most desirable SUVs on sale, bringing a healthy mix of old-school and new-age tech. Bam has opted for the Defender 110, which is the five-door version and is finished in black.

Bhuvan Bam started by making funny videos on YouTube and has progressed into a bona fide digital star with web shows, movies, and even a production house under his belt. Given the multi-tasking nature of his work, we presume the actor/producer now requires the additional space and versatility that the Defender has to offer.

The Land Rover Defender 110 is massive in proportions, measuring a little over five metres in length with a wheelbase of over three metres. The SUV gets a boxy design language, bringing a modern touch to the original Defender’s legacy, while several new-age elements give the model its distinct character. The cabin is equally comfortable, with a whole lot of tech built in.

The Defender gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest Pivi Pro user interface. The SUV also gets a head-up display, multi-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera, ClearSight as well as ClearSight Ground View, electrically adjustable front seats, and more.

The Land Rover Defender gets multiple petrol and diesel engine options, including a plug-in hybrid. The SUV gets an 8-speed automatic transmission with a permanent four-wheel drive system. There’s also a locking centre differential and an active rear-locking differential. Land Rover has also equipped its off-roader with the Terrain Response System, air suspension, and more for tackling rough terrain. The SUV has a water-wading depth of 900 mm.

Apart from Bam, other celebrities who own a Defender include Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Deol, Arjun Kapoor, and more. Meanwhile, Bam is gearing up for the second season of his web show, Tazaa Khabar. He also has other projects lined up for release.