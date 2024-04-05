Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his last release, Animal, and has decided to do so in the best way possible by getting a new set of wheels. Kapoor's garage now holds the new Bentley Continental GT, which was delivered to the actor recently. Finished in Sapphire Blue, the Continental GT is the quintessential grand tourer from the brand. In terms of its price, the Bentley Continental GT will cost you over Rs. 6 crore (on-road), depending on the options list.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen driving his newest car around his residence in Mumbai. The opulent Continental GT arrives with a 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned for 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The two-door coupe can propel from 0-100 kmph in a flat 4 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph.

Performance numbers aside, the Bentley Continental GT gets a luxurious cabin intended to keep you comfortable for long distances. The interior is finished with handcrafted leather upholstery and veneers. There are electrically adjustable seats, a 1,550-watt Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, an optional Bentley rotating display, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. The Continental GT also gets driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking, lane detection, a night vision camera, and more.

This is Ranbir's second luxury car within a year. The actor previously bought the new-generation Range Rover LWB in 2023, replacing his previous generation version. The SUV remains his daily driver. The Bentley, then, seems to be the more indulgent purchase for the actor. Over the years, Kapoor has also owned the Audi A8 L, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Ducati Multistrada gifted by actor Sanjay Dutt.

