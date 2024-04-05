Login
Actor Ranbir Kapoor Adds The Bentley Continental GT To His Garage

Ranbir Kapoor was recently spotted driving his new Bentley Continental GT, his second British luxury car, in the garage.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Ranbir Kapoor's Bentley Continental GT is finished in Sapphire Blue.
  • Powering the Bentley Continental GT is a 4.0-litre V8 with 542 bhp.
  • Ranbir also owns the new-gen Range Rover LWB.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the success of his last release, Animal, and has decided to do so in the best way possible by getting a new set of wheels. Kapoor's garage now holds the new Bentley Continental GT, which was delivered to the actor recently. Finished in Sapphire Blue, the Continental GT is the quintessential grand tourer from the brand. In terms of its price, the Bentley Continental GT will cost you over Rs. 6 crore (on-road), depending on the options list. 

 

Ranbir Kapoor was seen driving his newest car around his residence in Mumbai. The opulent Continental GT arrives with a 4.0-litre V8 engine tuned for 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The two-door coupe can propel from 0-100 kmph in a flat 4 seconds with a top speed of 318 kmph. 

 

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with his 2023 Range Rover

 

 

Performance numbers aside, the Bentley Continental GT gets a luxurious cabin intended to keep you comfortable for long distances. The interior is finished with handcrafted leather upholstery and veneers. There are electrically adjustable seats, a 1,550-watt Bang & Olufsen surround sound system, an optional Bentley rotating display, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay. The Continental GT also gets driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, autonomous parking, lane detection, a night vision camera, and more. 

 

Also Read: Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage

 

This is Ranbir's second luxury car within a year. The actor previously bought the new-generation Range Rover LWB in 2023, replacing his previous generation version. The SUV remains his daily driver. The Bentley, then, seems to be the more indulgent purchase for the actor. Over the years, Kapoor has also owned the Audi A8 L, Audi R8, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, and a Ducati Multistrada gifted by actor Sanjay Dutt.

 

Source

# Actor Ranbir Kapoor# Bentely Continental GT# Cars
