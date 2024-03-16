Login
Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage

Kartik Aaryan’s garage already includes a McLaren GT, Lamborghini Urus and a MINI three-door convertible
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kartik Aaryan announced the purchase of his Range Rover SV via an Instagram post.
  • The Range Rover SV is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine with 626 bhp.
  • The Range Rover SV arrives in a four-seater configuration with the best of luxury.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, known for his performances in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bhul Bhulaiya 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha and more, is now a proud owner of a brand new Land Rover Range Rover SV. The Bollywood star is an avid petrolhead and has many other exciting vehicles in his garage. The new Range Rover SV is priced at Rs 4.17 crore (ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh

Aaryan announced the purchase via an Instagram post. He has chosen the top-spec Range Rover SV that draws power from the 4.4-litre V8 engine. The motor produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 290 kmph. Land Rover India also offers a 3.0-litre diesel with the SV that develops 341 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. 

 

undefined

 

The Range Rover SV is born from Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division. The model gets visual changes over the standard Range Rover including a new five-bar grille and front bumper. There are carbon-fibre quad tailpipes and an enhanced front end for improved airflow. It also gets smooth ceramics on the outside, and sustainably sourced wood inserts in the cabin. The SUV rides on different alloy wheels over the stock model with the option to upgrade to 23-inch wheels. 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV

The cabin can be had in a four-seater configuration with the SV Signature suite. This brings features like a deployable club table, a refrigerator, 13.1-inch entertainment screens for the rear passengers, and exclusive SV-spec performance sports seats with a carbon-fibre back. There are illuminated SV logos on the backrests and a translucent edge-lit gear lever.

 

Also Read: 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched In India; Priced At Rs 67.90 Lakh

 

Kartik Aaryan’s garage already has the McLaren GT, Lamborghini Urus, MINI three-door convertible and Ducati Scrambler 1100. Other celebrities who own a Range Rover include the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Malaika Arora, and more.

# Kartik Aaryan# Range Rover SV# Land Rover# Land Rover Range Rover# McLaren GT# Lamborghini Urus# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

