Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on February 5, 2024
- 16,000 customers are on the waiting list
- The all-electric Range Rover is expected to be launched soon
- It promises performance akin to the current 523 bhp V8
As the launch of the first-ever fully electric Range Rover draws near, the anticipation surrounding the EV model increases. The carmaker already has an order bank of over 16,000 buyers, which tells us that the British automaker's first fully electric car is poised to make a significant impact. Promising performance akin to the current V8-powered flagship – 523 bhp – the electric Range Rover is scheduled for release later this year, marking a milestone for the brand.
Equipped with all-terrain technology, the car can navigate through water depths of up to 850 mm
Highlighted features of the Range Rover Electric include its status as the most refined model ever created, as the brand says it includes a distinctive active road noise cancellation setup and a sound design. Its 800-volt electrical architecture enables rapid charging on public networks. Equipped with all-terrain technology, the car can navigate through water depths of up to 850 mm. Moreover, prototypes are undergoing testing in extreme temperatures ranging from -40°C to +50°C, ensuring durability and reliability across diverse conditions.
The Range Rover Electric will expand the brand's lineup to include various electrification options, including petrol-powered, mild hybrid, and plug-in hybrid variants, all built on the MLA platform. The brand mentioned that more patents have been filed for the Range Rover Electric than any other model before.
To accommodate production, a new £70 million underbody facility has been established in Solihull, UK. At the same time, batteries and electric drive units developed in Whitley will be assembled at JLR's new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton, UK.
