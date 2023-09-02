Login

Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers

Kalanthi Maran, the movie’s producer, was seen gifting the BMW X7 to Rajnikanth
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

02-Sep-23 01:30 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The news was shared by Sun Pictures on social media
  • Rajnikanth chose it over the BMW i7 when presented with the option
  • This SUV boasts a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, available in both petrol and diesel variants

Tamil movie star Rajnikanth recently received a swanky BMW X7 as a gift from the producers of the movie "Jailer," including Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of Sun Pictures. This luxurious SUV is quite popular among celebrities, and Rajnikanth chose it over the BMW i7 when presented with the option. The moment when Kalanithi Maran presented Rajnikanth with this impressive BMW X7 was captured in a video shared by Sun Pictures on social media.

 

The BMW X7 made its debut in India back in 2019, and it received a facelift in January 2023. Currently, it comes with a price tag of around Rs 1.24 crore for the petrol version (xDrive 40i) and Rs 1.26 crore for the diesel version (xDrive 40d), both prices being ex-showroom. These models are available in the M Sport trim, which gives them a sportier appearance.

 

Also Read: Vikram Movie Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys A BMW 7 Series

 

 

 

On the equipment front, both variants are equally specced with tech such as a 14.9-inch touchscreen with gesture control, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and BMW’s Sky Lounge panoramic sunroof. Moreover, it gets adaptive LED headlamps, 15-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, 5-zone climate control, and heated and ventilated front seats.

 

Under the hood, this SUV boasts a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, available in both petrol and diesel variants. The diesel version (40d) churns out 335 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, while the petrol version (40i) delivers 375 bhp and 520 Nm of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW's xDrive system.

 

