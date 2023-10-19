BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore

Alongside the i7 M70 xDrive, BMW India has also launched the diesel variant of the 7 Series, the 740d M Sport. The luxury sedan will be assembled at the brand’s factory in Chennai and carries a price tag of Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom, India). Presently, the only other variant of the 7 Series on sale in India is the petrol-powered 740i M Sport, which is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore

Appearance-wise, the 740d xDrive resembles its petrol-powered counterpart and features LED DRLs with BMW crystal lights embedded with Swarovski crystals, a massive illuminated kidney grille, an M Sport design package. It is also equipped with a powered boot lid, comfort access system, soft-close function for the doors, four-zone climate control and a 31.3-inch screen for the rear occupants.

Under the hood of the 740d M Sport is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 286 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. To further assist the motor, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system develops an additional 18 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled

The only sedan in this segment in India to have a diesel engine, aside from the 740d xDrive, is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is priced at Rs 1.71 crore (ex-showroom).