Login

BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore

The 740d xDrive will be sold alongside the petrol-powered 740i M Sport that is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India).
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

19-Oct-23 05:33 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel motor
  • Produces 286 bhp and 650 Nm of torque
  • Will be assembled at BMW’s factory in Chennai

Alongside the i7 M70 xDrive, BMW India has also launched the diesel variant of the 7 Series, the 740d M Sport. The luxury sedan will be assembled at the brand’s factory in Chennai and carries a price tag of Rs 1.81 crore (ex-showroom, India). Presently, the only other variant of the 7 Series on sale in India is the petrol-powered 740i M Sport, which is priced at Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India). 

 

Also Read: BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore

 

Appearance-wise, the 740d xDrive resembles its petrol-powered counterpart and features LED DRLs with BMW crystal lights embedded with Swarovski crystals, a massive illuminated kidney grille, an M Sport design package. It is also equipped with a powered boot lid, comfort access system, soft-close function for the doors, four-zone climate control and a 31.3-inch screen for the rear occupants. 

 

 

Under the hood of the 740d M Sport is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 286 bhp and 650 Nm of torque. To further assist the motor, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system develops an additional 18 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. 

 

Also Read: Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled

 

The only sedan in this segment in India to have a diesel engine, aside from the 740d xDrive, is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is priced at Rs 1.71 crore (ex-showroom).

# BMW 740d M Sport# BMW 740d M Sport launched# 740d M Sport# BMW 7 Series# BMW India# Luxury Sedans# Sedan# Luxury cars# Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
87,878 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.43 L
₹ 7,677/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.4
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
25,704 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.4
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
38,519 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.25 L
₹ 11,758/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Glanza
8.5
0
10
2019 Toyota Glanza
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
8.1
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
28,213 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 7 Series

BMW 7 Series
7.7
0
10

BMW 7 Series

Starts at ₹ 1.7 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View 7 Series Specifications
View 7 Series Features

Popular BMW Models

BMW i7
BMW i7

₹ 1.95 Crore

BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series

₹ 46.9 - 69.2 Lakh

BMW X7
BMW X7

₹ 1.22 - 1.25 Crore

BMW i4
BMW i4

₹ 69.9 - 77.5 Lakh

BMW X5
BMW X5

₹ 93.9 Lakh - 1.07 Crore

BMW Z4
BMW Z4

₹ 89.3 Lakh

BMW 7 Series
BMW 7 Series

₹ 1.7 Crore

BMW X1
BMW X1

₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

BMW M5
BMW M5

₹ 1.74 - 1.8 Crore

BMW iX
BMW iX

₹ 1.16 Crore

BMW X6
BMW X6

₹ 1.05 - 1.11 Crore

BMW M4
BMW M4

₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

BMW XM
BMW XM

₹ 2.6 Crore

BMW X3
BMW X3

₹ 61.9 - 86.5 Lakh

BMW M8
BMW M8

₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

₹ 41.5 - 44.5 Lakh

BMW 8 Series
BMW 8 Series

₹ 1.62 Crore

BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series

₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo

₹ 69.9 - 73.9 Lakh

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

₹ 57.9 - 59.5 Lakh

BMW M2
BMW M2

₹ 98 - 99 Lakh

BMW X5 M
BMW X5 M

₹ 2.08 Crore

BMW X4
BMW X4

₹ 71.9 - 74.9 Lakh

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 66.9 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
Yamaha Tenere 700 Extreme Unveiled
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

55 minutes ago

The Tenere 700 Extreme is a more capable and off-roading version of the standard Tenere 700

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift To Get Lane Departure Assist
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The upgrade from a hydraulic to an electric power steering allows this addition

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launched In America
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The brand is offering the Super Meteor 650 in the same three variants: Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.

Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
Audi Plans New ICE RS Models On Separate 'PPC' Architecture
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The carmaker recently unveiled its plans to introduce ICE-powered models, specifically focusing on enhancing some of them with the renowned RS treatment.

Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
Opinion: Should You Replace Your Big Bike And Downsize Your Motorcycle?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Should you consider downsizing to a single-cylinder bike which can also offer entertaining performance and a very enjoyable ride experience comparable to much bigger and more expensive bikes?

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
Tata Safari Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated SUV
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The facelifted Safari commands a premium over its predecessor but packs substantial changes and more features

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden

BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.

BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
BMW Group To Adopt Direct-To-Consumer Sales Model In Europe; To Start With Mini In Early 2024
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

It will begin following this model with its Mini brand in three countries- Italy, Poland and Sweden

Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
Nissan teases ‘Hyper Tourer’ EV Concept Ahead Of Debut At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Hyper Tourer Concept has been conceived with a solid-state battery pack and boasts of fully autonomous driving capabilities.

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition Launched In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The limited edition S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is priced at Rs 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 740d xDrive Launched In India At Rs 1.81 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved