Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
11-Oct-23 01:25 PM IST
Highlights
- The BMW X2 will be manufactured at the BMW group plant in Regensburg.
- Now larger in proportions, measuring, 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller.
- Available with three powertrain options globally.
BMW has unveiled the all-new iteration of its X2 globally, alongside its electric counterpart, the iX2. Now larger in proportions, the new X2 looks sportier, with design elements like the coupe roofline and large rear diffuser. BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which include two petrol-powered variants and one with a diesel engine. The SUV will be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Regensburg.
Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
The new X2 is 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller than its predecessor
While the X2’s design might split opinions, the vehicle is now dimensionally larger than its predecessor, now measuring,194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller. Adding to its appearance is a larger version of BMW’s kidney grille, flared wheel arches, optional 21-inch wheels and a massive rear diffuser. Aside from this, the vehicle now gets new headlamps, similar to the ones on the all-new 5 series. The SUV also features a radically different silhouette with a coupe roofline. Towards the rear, it gets newly designed taillamps which look different from the ones sported by other models in BMW's lineup.
Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
The X2 gets an all-new interior layout
On the inside, the new X2 gets an all-new dashboard design, atop which sits BMW’s Curved Display. This consists of a driver-centric 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster merged into a single unit. Aside from this, the car also gets an all-new gear selector, along with wider air conditioning vents on the passenger side. Other features on the car include- BMW Maps, two-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist, BMW Head-Up Display, electrically adjustable seats with massage function and wireless charging. The car also has some safety features such as cruise control with brake function along with steering and lane control assistant.
Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh
The all-new X2 is offered in three powertrain options
The all-new X2 is available with three powertrain options globally- a 1.5 litre petrol mill (154 bhp, 280 Nm), a 2.0 litre diesel (149 bhp, 360 Nm), and a 2.0 litre petrol (297 bhp, 400 Nm). All powertrains come mated to a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with a double clutch.
In terms of competition, the second-gen BMW X2 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q4 and the Jaguar E-Pace.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular BMW Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-18898 second ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
-17246 second ago
BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
-12635 second ago
Isuzu has handed over a total of 34 S-Cab commercial pickups and 5 Hi-Lander vehicles.
-10721 second ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles
-6814 second ago
This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of charging infrastructure for Tork Motors' customers.
14 hours ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will be lighter than the outgoing Himalayan 411 and will be powered by Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, making just under 40 bhp.
15 hours ago
The made-in-India Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the second Triumph manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India, in collaboration with Triumph Motorcycles after the Triumph Speed 400.
16 hours ago
The Ninja 7 Hybrid runs on a strong hybrid system that blends the capabilities of an ICE with an electric motor, providing strong performance.
17 hours ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
18 hours ago
The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.
-18898 second ago
The iX2 is positioned above the iX1 in BMW’s line-up and will initially only be offered in a single variant.
17 hours ago
This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units
18 hours ago
Equipped with a five-speed automated manual transmission, the Magnite EZ-Shift is now the most affordable SUV in India with an AMT.
1 day ago
The Nissan Magnite AMT, or EZ-Shift, as the company likes to call it, comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed AMT unit. The same set-up that we have seen in its sister car, the Renault Kiger.
1 day ago
Already in high demand, Maruti’s derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross is available in Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus trim levels.