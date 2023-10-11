Login

Second Generation BMW X2 Unveiled

BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which includes two petrol powered variants and one with a diesel engine
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

11-Oct-23 01:25 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The BMW X2 will be manufactured at the BMW group plant in Regensburg.
  • Now larger in proportions, measuring, 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller.
  • Available with three powertrain options globally.

BMW has unveiled the all-new iteration of its X2 globally, alongside its electric counterpart, the iX2. Now larger in proportions, the new X2 looks sportier, with design elements like the coupe roofline and large rear diffuser. BMW will offer the vehicle with three powertrain options globally which include two petrol-powered variants and one with a diesel engine. The SUV will be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Regensburg.

 

Also Read: All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded

The new X2 is 194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller than its predecessor

 

While the X2’s design might split opinions, the vehicle is now dimensionally larger than its predecessor, now measuring,194 mm longer, 21 mm wider, and 64 mm taller. Adding to its appearance is a larger version of BMW’s kidney grille, flared wheel arches, optional 21-inch wheels and a massive rear diffuser. Aside from this, the vehicle now gets new headlamps, similar to the ones on the all-new 5 series. The SUV also features a radically different silhouette with a coupe roofline. Towards the rear, it gets newly designed taillamps which look different from the ones sported by other models in BMW's lineup.

 

Also Read: Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh

The X2 gets an all-new interior layout 

 

On the inside, the new X2 gets an all-new dashboard design, atop which sits BMW’s Curved Display. This consists of a driver-centric 12.3-inch infotainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster merged into a single unit. Aside from this, the car also gets an all-new gear selector, along with wider air conditioning vents on the passenger side. Other features on the car include- BMW Maps, two-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist, BMW Head-Up Display, electrically adjustable seats with massage function and wireless charging. The car also has some safety features such as cruise control with brake function along with steering and lane control assistant. 

 

Also Read: BMW M 1000 R Launched In India; Priced At Rs 33 Lakh

The all-new X2 is offered in three powertrain options

 

The all-new X2 is available with three powertrain options globally- a 1.5 litre petrol mill (154 bhp, 280 Nm), a 2.0 litre diesel (149 bhp, 360 Nm), and a 2.0 litre petrol (297 bhp, 400 Nm). All powertrains come mated to a seven-speed Steptronic transmission with a double clutch. 

 

In terms of competition, the second-gen BMW X2 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q4 and the Jaguar E-Pace.

# BMW# BMW X2# 2024 BMW X2# petrol# diesel# mild hybrid# automatic

