BMW i7 M70 xDrive Launched In India At Rs 2.50 Crore

The BMW i7 M70 xDrive will be imported as a completely built-up unit.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

19-Oct-23 03:10 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Claimed WLTP range of 560 kilometres
  • Produces 650 bhp and 1015 Nm of torque
  • First fully electric M-badged vehicle in India

BMW India has launched its first fully electric M-badged vehicle in India, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, which wears a price tag of Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom, India). The M70 xDrive builds on the i7 xDrive60 currently on sale in India and gets the M treatment, packs more power and receives a host of aesthetic upgrades over the i7 xDrive60. 

 

The i7 M70 xDrive receives a host of cosmetic upgrades over the standard i7

 

On the outside, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive continues to get a massive illuminated grille with vertical slats, split LED headlamps with DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, slim LED tail lamps, and dual-tone exterior paint finish. Then there is the M logo on the grille and other M-specific bits, including side skirts, front side panels, ORVMs, and rear spoiler; meanwhile, the M70 rides on 21-inch M light-alloy wheels.

 

The i7 M70 xDrive has the same features and interior layout as the standard i7

 

On the inside, the M70 is identical to the standard i7 in terms of features. A twin-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument display, multi-zone climate control, gesture control, wireless charger, 36-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system, the 31.3-inch retractable infotainment screen and 5.5-inch touchscreen control panels on the rear doors are all available on the i7 M70. Furthermore, to accentuate the sporty nature of the luxury sedan, it comes equipped with illuminated M door sills, M Merino Leather trim in Black or Atlas Grey upholstery, M leather steering wheel, and M-specific footrest. 

 

The biggest talking point on the i7 is this 31.3-inch retractable infotainment screen

 

It has the same 101.7 kWh battery pack as the i7 xDrive60, but total output rises to delivers 650 bhp and 1,015 Nm of peak torque. It does 0-100 kmph in a claimed 3.7 seconds, making it a full second quicker than the standard car. Top speed is 250 kmph. It has a range of 560 km (WLTP) and can be charged from 10-80 per cent at a 195 kW DC fast charger in 34 minutes.

