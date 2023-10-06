Login

Actor Mammootty Gets A Mercedes-AMG A 45 S; Was Custom Specced By Son Dulquer Salmaan

Mammootty is the second actor in Malayalam cinema to add an AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ to his collection. The actor has reportedly spent around Rs 1.36 lakh to get the exclusive registration number
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Oct-23 10:59 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Specced with an exclusive Magma Orange paint scheme.
  • One-off A 45 S in the country to wear this shade
  • It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph

The renowned Malayalam actor and film producer, Mammootty, has expanded his impressive car collection with a custom-spec Mercedes-AMG A 45S 4MATIC+. For starters, to personalise his new ride, Mammootty spent around Rs 1.36 lakh to get the exclusive registration number “KL 07 DC 0369.” A lot of cars in the actor's garage feature the ‘369’ registration number. Moreover, the car was specced out by his son, Dulquer Salmaan, who is also an actor and a well-known car fanatic.

 

Mammootty spent around Rs 1.36 lakh to get the exclusive registration number "KL 07 DC 0369"

 

While the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S, has a base price of Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is estimated that this car in particular would've cost more than Rs 1 crore considering all the optional extras. What sets this model apart is its striking Magma Orange paintwork, a pearlescent metallic orange colour especially chosen for this car. This colour has been exclusively reserved by Mercedes-Benz Coastal Star 9, an authorised dealer in Kochi, ensuring it remains unique in the country.

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class And AMG A45 S 4Matic+ Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 45.80 Lakh

 

The vehicle's fascia features high gloss black accents on various elements 

 

The car's fascia features high gloss black finishing on the front air dams, side intakes, bumper embellishments, mirror casings, window triangles, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. The front lip spoiler matches the body colour, Magma Orange, while the central air dam surrounds sport a satin black finish. Moreover, the optional Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, priced at Rs 2.05 lakh, is tinted black and adds to the car's appeal.

 

Also Read: 2023 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Facelift Review

 

Inside, Mammootty has specced the car with AMG Performance Seats, part of the optional AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced, which comes at an additional cost of Rs 5.27 lakh. The vehicle is also equipped with some optional packages, such as the AMG Drivers Package, Mirror Package, Advanced Plus Package, Parking Assist with Reversing Camera, Central Media Display, and MBUX Navigation Premium. The standard 3-point seat belts are in black.

 

This is the most powerful hatchback in the country with a power output of 409 bhp and 500 Nm of torque

 

Under the hood, the A 45 S houses a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering a combined power output of 409 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful hatchback in the country. The engine is mated to an 8-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission and gets 4Matic+ all-wheel drive technology as standard, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph.

 

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph

 

Mammootty is the second actor in Malayalam cinema to add an AMG A 45 S to his collection, with the first one being Joju George, who got it in non-metallic Sun Yellow. Furthermore, Mammootty’s garage also includes other models from the brand such as the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 in a custom-ordered specification, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, the Mercedes-Benz S500, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, and a few classics.

 

Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage

 

It surpasses the one-crore price mark when fully configured like this

 

Mammootty and his son, Dulquer Salmaan, share a deep passion for cars, which is evident in their impressive garage collection. Their garage stands out as one of the most tasteful and extensive collections in the country, boasting over 100 cars.

 

Source

# Mammootty# Dulquer Salmaan# Mammootty's Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+# Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+# A 45 S 4MATIC+# Mammootty's Car collection# Celebrity Cars# Mammootty's Cars# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-AMG cars# Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Martic

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2011 Honda Accord
2011 Honda Accord
82,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-AMG G 63

₹ 2.28 - 4 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe

₹ 1.53 - 2.07 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 - 2.48 Crore

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

₹ 72.5 - 87 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35
Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

₹ 57.28 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

₹ 1.77 Crore

Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS

₹ 2.45 Crore

Mercedes-AMG A 45
Mercedes-AMG A 45

₹ 92.5 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG E 53
Mercedes-AMG E 53

₹ 1.06 - 1.3 Crore

Mercedes-AMG SL-Class
Mercedes-AMG SL-Class

₹ 2.35 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
Tata Motors Group Reports Global Wholesales Of 3,42,376 Units In Q2 FY24
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Between July and September 2023, Tata Motors Group’s collective sales stood at 3,42,376 units, witnessing 7 per cent growth compared to what it sold during the same period in FY 2023.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
TVS Apache RTR 310 Production Commenced: Deliveries And Test Rides To Begin Soon
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The flagship naked motorcycle is an extension of the fully-faired RR 310, and it is priced between Rs 2.43 lakh and Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
Pure EV ePluto 7G Max Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.15 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Bookings have been opened nationwide, with deliveries scheduled to coincide with the upcoming festive season

Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
Tata Harrier Facelift, Safari Facelift Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A midlife update for Tata’s largest SUVs introduce styling changes inspired by the Harrier EV concept and more features.

BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
BYD Close To Overtaking Tesla As Top Electric Car Manufacturer; Sells 4,31,603 Units in Q3 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

BYD sold 4,31,603 pure electric cars worldwide, during the third quarter of 2023, marking a significant 23 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease

Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
Markus Flasch Appointed Head Of BMW Motorrad, Succeeding Markus Schramm
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

One of Schramm's key achievements during his term was the successful expansion of the M brand with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and M 1000 XR performance models

Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
Hyundai To Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Hyundai EV owners will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in US, Canada and Mexico

All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
All-Electric MG ZS EV Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 2.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Prices for the MG ZS EV now begin at Rs. 22.88 lakh and will go up to Rs. 25.90 lakh (ex-showroom India). The SUV continues to be offered in three variants – Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

This luxury SUV is offered in three variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs 91 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore

Demand For Sedans Here To Stay: Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
Demand For Sedans Here To Stay: Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Mercedes-Benz India says that it enjoys a 50:50 share of sales with SUVs and sedans, despite the global popularity of SUVs, and it expects demand for sedans to stay with several new launches planned.

Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
Mercedes-Benz India Opens Access To Its Charging Network For Other Electric Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

They extended their EV charging network to accommodate customers of all car brands.

Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
Taapsee Pannu Adds A Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 To Her Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore and is available in India as a CBU import

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

21 days ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Actor Mammootty Gets A Mercedes-AMG A 45 S; Was Custom Specced By Son Dulquer Salmaan
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved