Actor Mammootty Gets A Mercedes-AMG A 45 S; Was Custom Specced By Son Dulquer Salmaan

The renowned Malayalam actor and film producer, Mammootty, has expanded his impressive car collection with a custom-spec Mercedes-AMG A 45S 4MATIC+. For starters, to personalise his new ride, Mammootty spent around Rs 1.36 lakh to get the exclusive registration number “KL 07 DC 0369.” A lot of cars in the actor's garage feature the ‘369’ registration number. Moreover, the car was specced out by his son, Dulquer Salmaan, who is also an actor and a well-known car fanatic.
While the 2023 Mercedes-AMG A45 S, has a base price of Rs 92.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it is estimated that this car in particular would've cost more than Rs 1 crore considering all the optional extras. What sets this model apart is its striking Magma Orange paintwork, a pearlescent metallic orange colour especially chosen for this car. This colour has been exclusively reserved by Mercedes-Benz Coastal Star 9, an authorised dealer in Kochi, ensuring it remains unique in the country.
The vehicle's fascia features high gloss black accents on various elements
The car's fascia features high gloss black finishing on the front air dams, side intakes, bumper embellishments, mirror casings, window triangles, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. The front lip spoiler matches the body colour, Magma Orange, while the central air dam surrounds sport a satin black finish. Moreover, the optional Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, priced at Rs 2.05 lakh, is tinted black and adds to the car's appeal.
Inside, Mammootty has specced the car with AMG Performance Seats, part of the optional AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced, which comes at an additional cost of Rs 5.27 lakh. The vehicle is also equipped with some optional packages, such as the AMG Drivers Package, Mirror Package, Advanced Plus Package, Parking Assist with Reversing Camera, Central Media Display, and MBUX Navigation Premium. The standard 3-point seat belts are in black.
This is the most powerful hatchback in the country with a power output of 409 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
Under the hood, the A 45 S houses a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering a combined power output of 409 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This makes it the most powerful hatchback in the country. The engine is mated to an 8-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmission and gets 4Matic+ all-wheel drive technology as standard, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph.
It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 kmph
Mammootty is the second actor in Malayalam cinema to add an AMG A 45 S to his collection, with the first one being Joju George, who got it in non-metallic Sun Yellow. Furthermore, Mammootty’s garage also includes other models from the brand such as the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 in a custom-ordered specification, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic, the Mercedes-Benz S500, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, and a few classics.
It surpasses the one-crore price mark when fully configured like this
Mammootty and his son, Dulquer Salmaan, share a deep passion for cars, which is evident in their impressive garage collection. Their garage stands out as one of the most tasteful and extensive collections in the country, boasting over 100 cars.
