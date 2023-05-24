2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class And AMG A45 S 4Matic+ Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 45.80 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2023 A-Class range with updated styling and features. The updated range includes the A-Class Limousine and the performance-oriented AMG A45 S 4Matic+ hot hatch. While the former is priced at Rs. 45.80 lakh, the AMG A45 will now cost you Rs. 92.50 lakh (Both ex-showroom, India). Currently, the company has only updated the A 200 Limousine and the AMG A 45, while the diesel-powered A 200d will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, there is no mention of the AMG A 35 Limousine, which could mean that the sportier has been discontinued.

Mercedes-Benz India has only updated the A 200 Limo and the AMG A 45 right now.

Announcing the launch of the new range, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “Inspired by A-Class success, we are now introducing an upgraded New A-Class with design changes and significant-tech enhancements. The A-Class limousine promises a dynamic road presence complemented by a tech-enabled personalized and elevated driving experience. It will continue to appeal to the evolving aspirations of today’s dynamic, tech-savvy, young clientele aspiring for a Mercedes-Benz.”

The diesel-powered A 200d will arrive in Q4 2023.

Visually, the 2023 A-Class Limousine comes with some minor visual tweaks, including refreshed headlights, a redesigned grille, new 17-inch 5 twin-spoke alloys and revised LED taillights. Inside, the car comes with the signature widescreen display with two 10.25‑inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation. There’s also an updated steering wheel which comes with touch controls. Mercedes now also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the USB charging capacity has been increased by 20 per cent.

The AMG A 45 4Matic+ gets an updated face with revised headlights and AMG-specific radiator design.

As for the AMG A 45 4Matic+, the performance hatch too comes with similar visual updates. The front section has been updated with revised headlights and AMG-specific radiator design. Mercedes also offers AMG rear Aerofoil as an accessory.

However, the most important update is the addition of the latest-gen MBUX infotainment system, which is claimed to be smarter and more intuitive. The displays can now be customised, and the company offers three options - Classic with all relevant driver information, Sporty with the dynamic rev counter, and Discreet with reduced content. The system also gets a Zero Layer concept, where the car learns the driver’s preferences and displays frequently used icons. The A-Class also comes with a knee airbag, offering 7 airbags as standard now.

Both the A 200 Limo and the AMG A 45 come with updated steering with touch controls.

Inside the car gets a new Aluminium AMG design Trim elements in black / silver, along with touch control panels on the Mercedes-AMG Performance steering wheel. The car also gets the updated MBUX system with new AMG-specific graphics, such as the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT, to elevate the driving experience.

Talking about the AMB A 45, Iyer added, “The AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ remains India’s fastest and most attractive luxury performance hatchback. Made specifically for performance purists, we bring an improved AMG A 45 S which sports the AMG emblem with pride and wears the AMG design trim to perfection. Launching this fiery hatchback reiterates our commitment to offering the ‘One Man, One Engine’ driving performance experience to our customers.”

Both the A 200 Limo and the AMG A45 S 4M+ come with the latest gen MBUX.

Furthermore, the Mercedes Me voice assistant has also been updated. The company says it’s smarter now and is more capable of dialogue and learning, plus it can also explain vehicle functions like helping you connect your smartphone via Bluetooth or search for the first-aid kit. The car now also gets Keyless-Go, hands-free access to the boot lid and digital key handover, wherein you can share access to the vehicle with anyone, from wherever you are, via the Mercedes Me App. The primary user can unlock the vehicle remotely, and activate the key stored in the vehicle for another approved user when they want to use the car.

The cars will continue to come with the same engine options.

Under the hood, the A 200 Limousine continues to come with the 1.3-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that puts out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The petrol powertrain is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). On the other hand, the AMG A 45 4Matic+ comes with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The car gets an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G transmission, and it can do a 0-100 sprint in 3.9 seconds. You also get AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with AMG Torque Control.