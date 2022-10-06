2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Revealed With Updated Styling, More Tech

Mercedes-Benz has updated the A-class sedan and hatchback for the 2023 model year. The updated models get minor revisions to their styling, updates to the engine line-up and upgrades to the tech within the cabin.

Starting with the design, the updated models get revised headlamps, tweaks to the bumper and an updated grille. Adding to the updates are new wheel designs including a set of 19-inch AMG Line units. Also updated are the colours offered with Mercedes also offering both models including a range of matte and metallic options from Manufaktur. The AMG models now get an AMG badged on the bonnet in place of the previous Mercedes logo.

Inside the changes include new trim and upholstery options along with an updated steering wheel. The big change however is the car’s digital interfaces with both cars getting an upgraded iteration of the company’s MBUX system. The upgraded system gets the biometric-based driver profile storage with the models to come equipped with a fingerprint sensor. The 10.25-inch central touchscreen is standard across the range. A 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster is offered as standard with buyers get the option to upgrade to a 10.25-inch unit. The upholstery also uses a greater percentage of recycled materials.

There are changes under the bonnet as well. Mercedes has upgraded the four-cylinder petrol engine options with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The integrated starter generator offers up to 10kW of additional boost when accelerating while the overall petrol engine outputs have not changed. The mild-hybrid upgrade also carried over to the AMG A 35 which also gets a new radiator to offer improved engine cooling.

The plug-in-hybrid variants too get an upgrade. While the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine carried forward unchanged, the electric motor now develops 107 bhp as against 101 bhp. Total system output is now rated at 214 bhp and 450 Nm. The electric system has also been upgraded to support up to 11 kW AC charging – up from the previous 7.4 kW AC charging. A 3.7 kW AC charger remains standard across all PHEV variants. The battery pack can also be charged using a DC charger rated up to 22 kW.

The updated models are expected to go on sale in global market by the end of the year.