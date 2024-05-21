Actor Naga Chaitanya Gets The Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Telugu actor and avid petrolhead Naga Chaitanya has one of the most tasteful garages down south, and the star has now added the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection. Naga Chaitanya was snapped alongside his first Porsche while taking delivery. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the track-spec, road-legal version of the two-door, rear-engined sports car and is priced at a whopping Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom) before the options kick in.

Compared to the road-going 911, the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets major upgrades to the car’s aerodynamics, including a drag reduction system and the largest rear wing to be fitted on a road-going 911. The 911 GT3 RS mimics the 911 GT3R customer race car, borrowing several mechanical details from the latter to make it as race-ready as possible. Naga Chaitanya opted for the GT metallic silver colour scheme, bringing a fantastic yet understated look to the car.

Power comes from the 4.0-litre flat-six engine that develops 518 bhp and 465 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with shorter gear ratios than the standard 911. The car can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, while 0-200 kmph will take just 10.6 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 296 kmph.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets three drive modes: normal, sport, and track. The road-going track car gets the radiator positioned centrally in its nose, while the 'swan neck’ rear wing measures around six feet wide and is taller than the car’s roof. Other upgrades include new side blades, wing inlets, and a rear splitter. The changes bring about 409 kg of downforce at 200 kmph, going up to 806 kg at 284 kmph.

The 911 GT3 RS also gets a drag reduction system (DRS) for the first time, flattening the wings to reduce drag and helping improve straight-line speed and braking. The Porsche also gets bigger front brakes with pistons that are 36 mm thick and 32 mm wide in diameter. The kerb weight stands at 1,450 kg, which is 20 kg more than the older 911 GT3 RS.

Apart from the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Naga Chaitanya’s garage also includes the Ferrari 488 GTB, Toyota Vellfire, Land Rover Defender, and more. He’s also owned the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Range Rover, Nissan GT-R, Ferrari F430, and more.