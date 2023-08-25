Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm

Driving a Ferrari is an experience by itself. Driving the 296 GTB, well, it is a different story altogether. Yes, it has been around for over a year and a half now and it continues the rich legacy of Ferrari mid-engined cars since the first one was made 47 years ago. The Ferrari 296 GTB! It is the first road-going Ferrari to have a V6 engine. And, along with the V6 engine, there is also an electric motor. So yes, this supercar can be driven in full electric mode.

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Review

Ferrari 296 GTB Engine and Performance

So, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a bit different from all the other Ferraris. It gets a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, which is a first! And yes, Ferrari did make a V6 in the 1950s but that was only for racing applications and Ferrari’s sub brand, Dino. Nonetheless, the V6 in question here is a technological marvel. It is positioned right behind the seats, and the cylinder banks are placed at an angle of 120 degrees and that is because the two turbos, made of special and high-grade alloys are nestled between the two cylinder banks.

Beautiful plumbing on the V6 engine. Notice the two turbos as well.

With the engine downsized, you expect the power and torque output to go down as well. But no, this is a completely brand new line of Ferraris we are talking about. And yes, this is a V6 engine but there is a massive 654 bhp coming in from the motor itself and then there is a 165 bhp boost from the electric motor. So, the total combined output is 819 bhp. From a 2.9-litre V6! That is incomprehensible.

Also Read: Exclusive: Ferrari Roma Spider India Launch Confirmed For 2024

0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 kmph in 7.3 seconds & top speed of 330 kmph

The 296 GTB is mental, maddening and obnoxious. Each and every brake horsepower is delivered to the rear wheels, via an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which is one of the slickest units I have ever come across. Now, if you just about flex your right foot on the throttle, you will be violently thrown back into your seat. Outright insanity is what this car is. And if you mash down on the throttle, you will be doing 0-100 kmph in less than three seconds. And if you have enough real estate, this car can go upwards of 330 kmph. And if we were to talk about in gear acceleration, you can go from 50 kmph to 200+ kmph in the sixth gear in less than 5 seconds.

Loads of F1 tech involved to make your driving experience amazing

Under the skin, Ferrari uses something called the transition manager actuator or TMA. What this little device does is optimise the exchange of energy between the internal combustion engine and the electric motor thanks to a proprietary software. There is a 7.45 kWh battery placed right below the seats, the 296 GTB gets an electric only range of about 25 odd kilometres. It is a heady mix of power and technology. The other important electrical wizardry on the 296 GTB is the 6-way chassis dynamic sensor, which basically collects data from the steering, brakes, wheels and the gearbox to give you an even better driving experience.

Speed and agility come in abundance on the Ferrari 296 GTB

In corners, the car turns in as if it is running on rails, with a hint of body roll evident only if you are cornering at insane speeds and at tight turns. The grip from the fat 305 section rear tyres is astounding too. Feel from the steering is engaging in a way that you expect from a Ferrari, and it is weighted well, along with being direct.

The red brake calliper placed in the beautiful alloy wheel makes for a delightful sight

The 296 GTB also gets Ferrari’s brake-by-wire technology, that allows you to brake late into corners, keeps the car as stable as possible and also optimises the grip available on each tyre and at all times. At 1,470 kg of kerb weight and 819 bhp of combined output, the power-to-weight ratio on the Ferrari 296 GTB is about 557 bhp per tonne. Compared to that, the power-to-weight ratio of the venerable Bugatti Veyron is 530 bhp per tonne. Mind equal to blown, right! I mean that should tell you how potent the engine on the 296 GTB is.

It is a gorgeous looking car, the Ferrari 296 GTB

Ferrari 296 GTB Design

Like its ‘spider’ sibling, the Ferrari 296 GTB is a car that looks like a million bucks, no matter whichever angle you look at it from! It is low-slung and has beautiful lines. I particularly like the rear section, which is typical Ferrari and yet, it isn’t. Sharp or edgy is not what comes to mind when you set your eyes on the 296 GTB, like one of the Lamborghinis. But it is graceful and yet, the moment you look at it, you can figure that the only purpose that the car is made for is going fast, really fast!

Ferrari 296 GTB Features

The cockpit oozes sheer sportiness

Now, our test car came with the ‘Assetto Fiorano’ package, which means it had race-derived multimatic suspension for better handling and loads and loads of carbon fibre usage. The front and rear bumper get carbon fibre diffusers and enhanced aerodynamics. The cabin gets carbon-fibre seats other lightweight bits, reducing the weight of the car by 8 kg.

Both the 296 GTB and the 296 GTS get similar cabin. The fully digital instrument console seen here can be configured to the driver's liking.

The cabin of the 296 GTB is similar to the one on the GTS, which means it is super sporty, gives you that special connected feel of course, feels very, very premium and you sit really low, very close to the ground to give you that nice sportscar feel. And there is no space for an infotainment screen. The passenger though gets a tiny one, with few controls. All other controls and innumerable buttons on the steering wheel can get confusing and it does take some time getting used to.

Ferrari 296 GTB Verdict

Ferrari offers a slew of accessories and personalisation options on the 296 GTB

The 296 GTB gets most features that you would want in a car that costs upwards of Rs. 6 crore. It can cost even more if you spend time in the Ferrari Atelier, the company’s personalisation programme, where you can choose from various custom bits for the upholstery, alloy wheels, features, seats and so on.

The whole experience, it is difficult to put it into words as to how incredible it is!

The Ferrari 296 GTB is proof of the fact that downsizing isn’t a compromise. And for the performance and kind of cutting-edge technology that the car packs in, it is at par with other supercars in the segment, if not better! It is menacingly fast, looks downright beautiful and has that practicality too in the supercar sense. I mean this car is worth robbing a bank for!

Photography: The Cornea Impression