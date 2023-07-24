Exclusive: Ferrari Roma Spider India Launch Set For 2024

If you’re into drop-top motoring, then you’ll soon have a new option to consider. carandbike has learned the India launch of the Ferrari Roma Spider is most likely set to take place in the third quarter of 2024.

Interior design is identical to that of the Roma Coupe.

The ex-showroom price of the Roma Spider, before any optional extras, should start from around Rs 4.75 crore. For reference, the Roma Coupe retailed for Rs 4.10 crore, and the units allocated for India are now sold out. With the Portofino M discontinued globally earlier this year, the Roma Spider will also act as the entry-level model in Ferrari’s India lineup.



The Roma Spider features a five-layered fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 60 kmph and takes around 13.5 seconds to fold up or down. Its structure has enhanced rigidity to compensate for the lack of a solid roof. It gets an active carbon fibre spoiler and a new Ferrari-patented wind deflector that helps with top-down driving, which can be raised at speeds of up to 170 kmph.



The Spider's soft-top takes about 13.5 seconds to fold away.

The Roma Spider is powered by the same 3.9-litre, twin-turbo V8 (paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic) that powers the Roma coupe. It delivers 612 bhp and takes it from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. It weighs 84 kg more than the coupe, though. The cabin is the same as the Roma coupe's, so you get an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, touch-sensitive steering controls and an optional neck warmer.

The Roma Spider doesn’t have any direct rivals, but there are quite a few alternatives available at different price points. However, how many of these will be still be on sale by the time the Roma Spider arrives in India next year, remains to be seen.