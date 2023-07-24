  • Home
  • News
  • Exclusive: Ferrari Roma Spider India Launch Set For 2024

Exclusive: Ferrari Roma Spider India Launch Set For 2024

It will effectively succeed the Portofino M that was discontinued globally in March this year
authorBy Dhruv Attri
2 mins read
24-Jul-23 12:38 PM IST
roma.jpg
Highlights
  • Ferrari Roma Spider to launch in India in CY 2024.
  • Expected base price to be around Rs 4.75 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Roma coupe allocations for India have been exhausted

If you’re into drop-top motoring, then you’ll soon have a new option to consider. carandbike has learned the India launch of the Ferrari Roma Spider is most likely set to take place in the third quarter of 2024.

 

Interior design is identical to that of the Roma Coupe.

 

The ex-showroom price of the Roma Spider, before any optional extras, should start from around Rs 4.75 crore. For reference, the Roma Coupe retailed for Rs 4.10 crore, and the units allocated for India are now sold out. With the Portofino M discontinued globally earlier this year, the Roma Spider will also act as the entry-level model in Ferrari’s India lineup. 
 

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

 

The Roma Spider features a five-layered fabric roof that can be operated at speeds up to 60 kmph and takes around 13.5 seconds to fold up or down. Its structure has enhanced rigidity to compensate for the lack of a solid roof. It gets an active carbon fibre spoiler and a new Ferrari-patented wind deflector that helps with top-down driving, which can be raised at speeds of up to 170 kmph. 
 

The Spider's soft-top takes about 13.5 seconds to fold away.

 

The Roma Spider is powered by the same 3.9-litre, twin-turbo V8 (paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic) that powers the Roma coupe. It delivers 612 bhp and takes it from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds. It weighs 84 kg more than the coupe, though. The cabin is the same as the Roma coupe's, so you get an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment, touch-sensitive steering controls and an optional neck warmer. 

 

The Roma Spider doesn’t have any direct rivals, but there are quite a few alternatives available at different price points. However, how many of these will be still be on sale by the time the Roma Spider arrives in India next year, remains to be seen.

Related Articles
New Ferrari KC23 Is A 488 GT3 Evo-Based One-Off Track Special
New Ferrari KC23 Is A 488 GT3 Evo-Based One-Off Track Special
11 days ago
Piero Ferrari Personalises His Purosangue, Inspired By Enzo Ferrari’s 400 Superamerica
Piero Ferrari Personalises His Purosangue, Inspired By Enzo Ferrari’s 400 Superamerica
27 days ago
Upgraded Ferrari SF90 Spied Ahead Of Global Debut
Upgraded Ferrari SF90 Spied Ahead Of Global Debut
2 months ago
Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction
Ferrari Enzo Owned By Fernando Alonso On Auction
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Ferrari Roma
Starts at ₹ 3.61 Crore
0
8.5
10
c&b expert Rating

Ferrari Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner