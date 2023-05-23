  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

The 296 GTS is the convertible version of the 296 GTB and comes at a price tag of Rs. 6.24 crore (ex-showroom, India)
authorBy Sidharth Nambiar
23-May-23 07:14 PM IST
Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India.jpg
Highlights
  • Folding roof can be lowered in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45kph
  • Powered by a V6 mated to an electric motor that produces a combined 819 bhp and 740Nm
  • Priced at Rs. 6.24 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Ferrari has officially launched the 296 GTS, its V6-powered convertible hybrid sports car in the Indian market. The GTS is the drop-top variant of the 296 GTB and features a folding hardtop that the company claims can be raised or lowered in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph.  The 296 range represents the first ever Ferrari road cars to be powered by a 6-cylinder engine instead of the brand’s signature 8 and 12-cylinder powertrains. The Ferrari 296 GTS is priced at Rs. 6.24 crore (ex-showroom, India) while delivery details are yet to be announced.

 

Also Read: Giotto Bizzarrini, Legendary Engineer Behind The Ferrari 250 GTO, Passes Away

The GTS only features minimal design changes over its hardtop sibling, the GTB

Design-wise, the GTS only features minimal variations over its hardtop sibling which includes some additional panel lines on the exterior along with changes made to the engine cover to make space for the folding hard-top. The cabin of the car remains the same, featuring a digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen console on the passenger’s side. The interior layout features no buttons and only gets touch controls.

 

Also Read: Maserati Announces End Of The Road For V8 Engine After 60 Years

 

The interior of the car features a a digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen console on the passenger’s side

 

Coming to the powertrain, the 296 GTS is powered by a 654 bhp 3.0-litre V6 paired with a 164 bhp electric motor, offering a combined output 819 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed with dual-clutch transmission and also comes with an electronic-differential and MGU-K. The electric range on the car is identical to the 296 GTB and stands at 25 km. 

The car is powered by a 654 bhp 3.0-litre V6 paired with a 164 bhp electric motor

 

The car is, however, heavier than the coupe owing to changes made in its structure, weighing 1540 kg as against 1470 kg. Even then, its 0 to 100 kmph time stands at 2.9 seconds and along with a top speed of 330 kmph, also identical to the GTB.

Related Articles
Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars
Ferrari, Samsung Partner For OLED Display Tech In Future Cars
1 month ago
Ferrari Reports Cyber Incident With Ransom Demand; No Impact To Operations
Ferrari Reports Cyber Incident With Ransom Demand; No Impact To Operations
2 months ago
New Roma Spider Is Ferrari’s First Front-Engine Soft-Top Convertible In Five Decades
New Roma Spider Is Ferrari’s First Front-Engine Soft-Top Convertible In Five Decades
2 months ago
Ferrari Teases Upcoming New Performance Car, Debut On March 16
Ferrari Teases Upcoming New Performance Car, Debut On March 16
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Ferrari Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now