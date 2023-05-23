Ferrari 296 GTS Launched In India

Ferrari has officially launched the 296 GTS, its V6-powered convertible hybrid sports car in the Indian market. The GTS is the drop-top variant of the 296 GTB and features a folding hardtop that the company claims can be raised or lowered in 14 seconds at speeds of up to 45 kmph. The 296 range represents the first ever Ferrari road cars to be powered by a 6-cylinder engine instead of the brand’s signature 8 and 12-cylinder powertrains. The Ferrari 296 GTS is priced at Rs. 6.24 crore (ex-showroom, India) while delivery details are yet to be announced.

The GTS only features minimal design changes over its hardtop sibling, the GTB

Design-wise, the GTS only features minimal variations over its hardtop sibling which includes some additional panel lines on the exterior along with changes made to the engine cover to make space for the folding hard-top. The cabin of the car remains the same, featuring a digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen console on the passenger’s side. The interior layout features no buttons and only gets touch controls.

The interior of the car features a a digital instrument cluster along with a touchscreen console on the passenger’s side

Coming to the powertrain, the 296 GTS is powered by a 654 bhp 3.0-litre V6 paired with a 164 bhp electric motor, offering a combined output 819 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed with dual-clutch transmission and also comes with an electronic-differential and MGU-K. The electric range on the car is identical to the 296 GTB and stands at 25 km.

The car is powered by a 654 bhp 3.0-litre V6 paired with a 164 bhp electric motor

The car is, however, heavier than the coupe owing to changes made in its structure, weighing 1540 kg as against 1470 kg. Even then, its 0 to 100 kmph time stands at 2.9 seconds and along with a top speed of 330 kmph, also identical to the GTB.