Convertibles You Can Buy In India: Mercedes-AMG SL 55, BMW Z4 And More

We all know how much car buyers in India love their sunroofs. They make the cabin seem bigger than it is and amplify that airy feeling. But if even a panoramic sunroof doesn’t cut it for you, then there are some convertibles that might interest you. How many of them are on sale here and how much will they set you back by? Here’s a quick look at your options.

BMW Z4

The most affordable convertible in this list is the BMW Z4 which is priced at Rs 89.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine that belts out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. You can drop its fabric top in 10 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz launched the AMG E53 earlier this year at a price tag of Rs 1.30 crore. It’s powered by the 3.0-litre in-line six engine with mild-hybrid assist. Power output stands at 429 bhp and 520Nm, with the EQ boost from an electric motor taking that up to 450bhp and 770 Nm. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes a claimed 4.5 seconds, with the top speed limited to 250 kmph. Opening or closing the roof takes about 20 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster

This is the second Mercedes in this extremely exclusive list of cars and retails for Rs 2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The SL 55 is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo, V8 petrol that pumps out 470 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Its paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all four wheels. The SL 55 can do 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed of 295 kmph. Its roof takes around 16 seconds to open/close and can be operated under 60 kmph.

Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet

The Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is priced at Rs 2.16 crore (ex-showroom). Its powered by a 3.0-litre, flat-six turbo-petrol mounted at the rear. It churns out 444 bhp and 530Nm and comes paired to an 8-speed automatic. The 0-100kph time is a claimed 3.7 seconds. Its roof can be folded in 12 seconds at speeds below 50 kmph.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

Priced at Rs 3.54 crore (ex-showroom), the Evo Spyder has a fabric roof that takes around 17 seconds to fully fold at speeds up to 50 kmph. The soundtrack and propelling power is provided by a 601 bhp V10 that sends all the power to the rear wheels. Its capable of doing 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds on its way to a lofty 324 kmph top speed. If you’re getting your cheque books ready, bear in mind that the Huracan is sold out globally but there’s a chance that the dealers might be able to procure one for you.

Porsche 718 Boxster 4.0

Porsche launched the 718 Boxster early last year with the 4.0-litre flat-six engine that puts out 394 bhp and 420 Nm of torque when paired with a manual and 430 Nm when had with the 8-speed automatic. The 0-100 kmph sprint takes 4.5 seconds and top speed is limited to 293 kmph. Buying one will set you back by around Rs 1.7 crore (ex-showroom).





Aston Martin Vantage Roadster

The Aston Martin Vantage Roadster is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 that delivers 503 bhp and 685 Nm of peak torque. The roadster can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds while on its way to a 306 kmph top speed. Folding of the roof takes around 7 seconds. Buying one will cost around Rs 3.4 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari 296 GTS

The drop-top version of the 296 GTB, the GTS is powered by a 2.9-litre V6 with an electric motor that pumps out a combined output of 819 bhp and 740 Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 kph sprint happens in 2.9 seconds while the top speed is 330 kmph. The roof takes around 14 seconds to completely fold up or down.





Ferrari Roma Spider

The convertible version of the entry-level Ferrari is soon going to launch in India. Its powered by the same twin-turbo V8 that also does duties in the Roma Coupe. It delivers 612 bhp and 760 Nm of torque. The 0-100 kmph run takes 3.4 seconds while the top speed is 320 kmph. Its roof can be folded in around 13.5 seconds.

Bentley Continental GT Convertible

The Continental GT in drop-top guise can be had on a made-to-order basis. It's powered by a 6.0-litre W12 engine that churns out 650 bhp. It can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is rated at 335 kmph. The roof can be folded in 19 seconds.

Jaguar F-Type Convertible

The Jaguar F-Type Convertible is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.56 crore. The drop-top version is only available with the 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that belts out 444 bhp and 580 Nm of torque. It can do the 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds. The roof operation takes around 12 seconds.