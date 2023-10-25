Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
25-Oct-23 03:27 PM IST
Highlights
- Shraddha was spotted driving her sleek new Lambo
- It is equipped with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine
- It has a top speed of 325 kmph
In celebration of Dussehra, actor Shraddha Kapoor treated herself to a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 4.04 crore. Shortly after images of her with the sportscar circulated on the internet, Shraddha was spotted driving her sleek new car. Launched in India the previous year, this variant is known for its increased power compared to the standard EVO model. The Huracan Tecnica inherits its engine from the STO, offering improved performance on both regular roads and the track.
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted driving her sleek new car
Similar to other Huracan variants, the Tecnica boasts unique design elements inspired by the Lamborghini Sian to enhance its aerodynamic performance. Notable changes include a new front bumper with Sian-style Ypsilon vents near the headlights, as well as updates to the window line, rear deck, and windshield. The rear bumper has been redesigned to facilitate better engine cooling, and it features a new hexagonal exhaust.
Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage
The cabin design remains in line with other Huracan models
As for the interior, the cabin design remains in line with other Huracan models, but the Tecnica version features its own graphics for the digital interfaces of the instrument panel and central touchscreen. Customization options are available, including seat harnesses for track use and lightweight door designs
Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage
Under the hood, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is equipped with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine, generating 631 bhp of power at 8000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that channels power to the rear wheels. Lamborghini claims a rapid 0-100 kph acceleration of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 kmph.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's latest project was a romantic comedy called "Tu Jhooti Main Makkar," where she appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming project is slated to be with Rajkumar Rao in "Stree 2," set to hit theatres in August 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Lamborghini Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
7 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
8 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
9 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
9 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
2 days ago
Pooja was spotted with her new Range Rover SUV in Mumbai
3 days ago
Amitabh Bachchan's Defender 130 is finished in Sedona Red shade was seen on a flatbed trailer outside his residence
4 days ago
Both Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, have recently acquired the same SUV model
7 days ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
21 days ago
Mammootty is the second actor in Malayalam cinema to add an AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ to his collection. The actor has reportedly spent around Rs 1.36 lakh to get the exclusive registration number