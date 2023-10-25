Actor Shraddha Kapoor Brings Home Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Worth Rs. 4.04 Crore

In celebration of Dussehra, actor Shraddha Kapoor treated herself to a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 4.04 crore. Shortly after images of her with the sportscar circulated on the internet, Shraddha was spotted driving her sleek new car. Launched in India the previous year, this variant is known for its increased power compared to the standard EVO model. The Huracan Tecnica inherits its engine from the STO, offering improved performance on both regular roads and the track.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted driving her sleek new car

Similar to other Huracan variants, the Tecnica boasts unique design elements inspired by the Lamborghini Sian to enhance its aerodynamic performance. Notable changes include a new front bumper with Sian-style Ypsilon vents near the headlights, as well as updates to the window line, rear deck, and windshield. The rear bumper has been redesigned to facilitate better engine cooling, and it features a new hexagonal exhaust.

Also Read: Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage

The cabin design remains in line with other Huracan models

As for the interior, the cabin design remains in line with other Huracan models, but the Tecnica version features its own graphics for the digital interfaces of the instrument panel and central touchscreen. Customization options are available, including seat harnesses for track use and lightweight door designs

Also Read: Actor Soha Ali Khan Adds A Mercedes-Benz GLE To Her Garage

Under the hood, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is equipped with a 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 petrol engine, generating 631 bhp of power at 8000 rpm and 565 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that channels power to the rear wheels. Lamborghini claims a rapid 0-100 kph acceleration of 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 325 kmph.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's latest project was a romantic comedy called "Tu Jhooti Main Makkar," where she appeared alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her upcoming project is slated to be with Rajkumar Rao in "Stree 2," set to hit theatres in August 2024.

Image Source 2