Actor Alia Bhatt Adds A Range Rover Autobiography To Her Garage
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
23-Oct-23 05:09 PM IST
Highlights
- Alia chose the Carpathian grey shade of her Range Rover
- The Range Rover Autobiography LWB is priced at Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom)
- Most of the cars in her collection have the same '1500' registration number
Actor Alia Bhatt has reportedly added the latest iteration of the Land Rover Range Rover, the Autobiography LWB, to her garage. The swanky SUV has become increasingly popular among Bollywood actors and cricket stars, and now it's part of her collection. The spec for the Range Rover chosen by Alia is Carpathian Grey.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Spotted with his 2023 Range Rover
It is interesting to note that both Alia Bhatt and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, have recently acquired the same SUV model. However, Kapoor's SUV is in the Belgravia Green shade. Moreover, most of the cars in her collection have the same '1500' registration number. Her car collections include the Audi Q7, Range Rover Vogue, Audi Q5, Audi A6, and BMW 7 Series.
Also Read: Bollywood Star Jeetendra Brings Home A Black Range Rover
As for the recent addition to her garage, the Range Rover Autobiography LWB, it is priced at Rs 3.16 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the latest generation Range Rover is loaded with advanced tech and goes to extensive lengths to provide comfort and convenience for the occupants.
The Range Rover is available with three engine options. This includes the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The 3.0-litre diesel, which the actor opted for, gets mild-hybrid technology, developing 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, with power going to all four wheels.
Also Read: Indian Cricket Star Shikhar Dhawan Adds Range Rover Autobiography To His Garage
On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' alongside Ranveer Singh. However, she recently took to social media to announce her upcoming movie 'Jigra', which will be directed by Vasan Bala.
