  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Cricket Star Shikhar Dhawan Adds Range Rover Autobiography To His Garage

Indian Cricket Star Shikhar Dhawan Adds Range Rover Autobiography To His Garage

The price for the Range Rover Autobiography starts at Rs 3 crore and goes up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom).
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
23-Jun-23 03:18 PM IST
FotoJet (6).jpg
Highlights
  • The price for the Range Rover Autobiography starts at Rs 3.0 crore and goes up to Rs 3.43 Crore (ex-showroom
  • The new-generation Range Rover is available in three engine options. This includes the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol
  • Dhawan also owns a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and a BMW M8 in the sleek Metallic black shade

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has reportedly added the latest iteration of the Land Rover Range Rover, the Autobiography, to his garage. The swanky SUV has been popular among celebrities including several Bollywood actors, and has now made its way into the swashbuckling batsman's personal collection. The price for the Range Rover Autobiography starts at Rs 3 crore and goes up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom), with many options to personalise the SUV. 

 

Also Read: Kiara Advani Adds The Mercedes-Maybach S580 Worth Rs 2.70 Crores To Her Garage

The price for the Range Rover Autobiography starts at Rs 3.0 crore and goes up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

 

The Range Rover is finished in 'Santorini Black'. The latest generation Range Rover is loaded with tech and goes to extensive lengths to provide comfort and convenience for the occupants.

The new-generation Range Rover is available with three engine options. This includes the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The 3.0-litre range of engines gets mild-hybrid technology, the petrol mild-hybrid engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm, while the diesel develops 351 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The turbocharged petrol engine promises impressive performance with 523 bhp and 750 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.6 seconds on the latter with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. All three engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels.

 

Also Read: Actor Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Takes Delivery Of Her Brand-New Audi A6

 

Dhawan also owns a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and a BMW M8 in the metallic black shade, which he purchased back in 2021.

 

Picture Credits: Cartoq

Related Articles
Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
Range Rover Evoque Updated For 2024; Gets 11.4-Inch Touchscreen
1 day ago
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces Its Refreshed Corporate Identity
20 days ago
Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Sport SV
Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Sport SV
22 days ago
Land Rover Expands Defender Line-Up; Adds Defender 130 Outbound
Land Rover Expands Defender Line-Up; Adds Defender 130 Outbound
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Land Rover Range Rover
Starts at ₹ 2.39 Crore
0
7.7
10
c&b expert Rating

Land Rover Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now