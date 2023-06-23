Indian Cricket Star Shikhar Dhawan Adds Range Rover Autobiography To His Garage

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan has reportedly added the latest iteration of the Land Rover Range Rover, the Autobiography, to his garage. The swanky SUV has been popular among celebrities including several Bollywood actors, and has now made its way into the swashbuckling batsman's personal collection. The price for the Range Rover Autobiography starts at Rs 3 crore and goes up to Rs 3.43 crore (ex-showroom), with many options to personalise the SUV.

The Range Rover is finished in 'Santorini Black'. The latest generation Range Rover is loaded with tech and goes to extensive lengths to provide comfort and convenience for the occupants.

The new-generation Range Rover is available with three engine options. This includes the 3.0-litre petrol and diesel, as well as a 4.4-litre turbocharged petrol. The 3.0-litre range of engines gets mild-hybrid technology, the petrol mild-hybrid engine produces 394 bhp and 550 Nm, while the diesel develops 351 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. The turbocharged petrol engine promises impressive performance with 523 bhp and 750 Nm. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.6 seconds on the latter with a top speed electronically limited to 250 kmph. All three engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with power going to all four wheels.

Dhawan also owns a Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and a BMW M8 in the metallic black shade, which he purchased back in 2021.

