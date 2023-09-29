Mercedes-Benz EQE Review: Is It A Do-It-All Luxury EV?

Back in 2020, when Mercedes-Benz launched the GLC in India, it became a trendsetter of sorts. It was the first electric vehicle to be launched by a luxury brand in the country. Cut to 2023, now the Stuttgart-based carmaker has an EV in almost every luxury segment. You have the family-friendly EQB, then the stylish flagship EQS sedan, and more recently we saw the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic SUV! With the EQC no longer on sale, the new EV sort of bridges the gap between the other two electric vehicles.

I got to spend a whole day with the new Mercedes-Benz EQE in the beautiful town of Gulmarg, in Kashmir, to find out what it has to offer. Is it just another luxury EV or is there more to what meets the eye?

Design & Styling

The design is similar to the EQS with the black panel grille and the three-pointed star pattern, the EQE also gets new Digital Light headlights

Now, the new Mercedes-Benz EQE is based on the same EVA platform as the EQS, so you will see the same family traits over here as well. The black panel grille, with the large three-pointed star at the centre, and smaller ones around it, signature Mercedes EQ design! On either side, you get Digital Light headlamps, which combined feature 2.6 million pixels that accurately illuminate the road for you. Then, you have the LED light bar that goes end-to-end, connecting the two headlamps. The headlamps also feature Adaptive Highbeam, which adjusts the intensity and angle of the lights as per the oncoming traffic, a smart safety feature, methinks.

It gets 20-inch alloy wheels, which are aerodynamically optimised, aiding in both performance and efficiency

On the sides, you get a set of nice flush-fitted door handles and a good amount of chrome details around the windows. There’s a good amount of cladding around to wheel arches, which gives the SUV a robust look. It’s further accentuated by the set of 20-inch alloy wheels, which are aerodynamically optimised, aiding in both performance and efficiency. Mercedes also offers this illuminated, aluminium-finish running board. And yes, these are functional! The new set of LED taillights, with a 3D Helix pattern, looks very classy! They are connected by a sleek light bar.

The EQE gets Mercedes' Airmatic Air Suspension, which further raises the SUV by 25 mm

In terms of size, the EQE sits somewhere between the GLC and the GLE, and the design is more like a crossover than an SUV. However, the EV does offer a pretty good wheelbase of 3030 mm, which translates to good cabin space. The EQE also has a pretty good ground clearance of about 150 mm, but if that’s not enough, Mercedes offers an Airmatic Air Suspension, which further raises the SUV by 25 mm.

Dimensions Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic Length 4863 mm Width 2141 mm Height 1685 mm Wheelbase 3030 mm

Interior & Cabin Features

The highlight of the EQE's cabin has to be the 56-inch Hyperscreen, however this Rs. 1.5 crore SUV is more of a drive-oriented car

The cabin layout too has been designed and styled like the EQS, featuring the futuristic dashboard with the 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen, a new multi-functional steering wheel, and pristine white Nappa Leather upholstery. Yes, it also comes in black. That being said, even though you’ll be spending around Rs. 1.5 crore on this SUV, it’s more of a driver’s car rather than a chauffeur-driven vehicle. Both front seats get ventilation, heating and massage functions, and you also get 4-way adjustable lumbar support along with memory function, a blessing for your back.

Both front seats get ventilation, heating and massage functions, and you also get 4-way adjustable lumbar support along with memory function

The fit and finish are superior, including the wood panel that comes with three-pointed star aluminium inlays. Attention to detail indeed. The centre console houses your Type C ports wireless charger, cup holders and the cooled glove box too. There are also some shortcut buttons for added convenience. On the roof, you have the SOS button and controls for the massive Panoramic sunroof. Slide a finger on the button and the blinds open, press it and the sunroof opens. Pretty cool I have to say.

The fit and finish are superior, including the wood panel that comes with three-pointed star aluminium inlays

However, if you like to be chauffeured around, then the rear seat is not bad either. With the seat set to my driving position, I had enough leg and knee room and good enough headroom. However, the under-thigh support could have been better, and the seats do not come with a reclining function, so that’s a miss in my books.

The rear seats offer enough leg and knee room and good enough headroom. However, the under-thigh support could have been better

I also wish Mercedes had offered things like window blinds and a multimedia unit at the back at least as an option, to improve the rear seat experience for customers who like to be chauffeured around. That said, you do get a central armrest with two cup holders and a mobile slot. The EQE also gets 4-zone climate control, so all four passengers - yes this is only suited for four people - all four passengers can set the temperature according to their needs.

The EQE offers 520-litre boot space which can be extended to 1675 litres by folding down the second row

As for the boot space, you get a massive 520 litres of luggage area. While the spare wheel will take up a lot of space, it should be enough for your weekend getaways. But if you want more space, just topple down the second-row seats and you’ll have enough space to fit even three Golden Retrievers over here.

Infotainment & Tech

A 17.7-inch OLED display, the main infotainment screen, offers wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, connected car tech and more

All that said, the main party piece is the 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which combines a 12.3-inch driver instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch OLED display, the main infotainment screen, and finally, you get a 12.3-inch OLED panel for the front passenger as well. Now the instrument cluster is a fully digital LCD panel that offers you a tonne of information including battery capacity, range, and navigation. The central command centre is loaded with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, navigation, connected car tech and a lot of in-car functions.

The front passenger screen is an OLED panel and allows you to play music, videos and more

As for the front passenger screen that too is an OLED panel and allows you to play music, videos and more. However, to ensure that the driver is not distracted by the passenger screen, there are cameras built into the instrument cluster which monitors the driver’s attentiveness. So, if you look away from the road for more than 3 seconds, the passenger screen will dim automatically. That’s certainly a cool failsafe. Mercedes is also offering a 710-watt, 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, with Dolby Atmos.

Safety & ADAS

The EQE is loaded with a tonne of active and passive safety equipment. These include 9 airbags, 360-view cameras, electronic stability control, seatbelt reminded, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and the works. However, more importantly, you also get a bunch of Level 2 ADAS functions, including active brake assist, active lake keep assist and active parking assist.

Additionally, the EQE also gets what’s called Active Distance Assist. Like adaptive cruise control, the driver assistance system maintains a pre-set speed for you, and based on traffic it will automatically accelerate or decelerate. You can also set the desired distance to the vehicle in front of you, and the vehicle will maintain the distance.

Battery & Performance

The EQE 500 4Matic comes with a 90.6 kWh battery, which offers a range of 550 km

Now, the EQE we get in India is the top-spec EQE 500 4Matic, and it comes with a 90.6 kWh battery, which is a lithium-ion unit. The battery sends power to dual electric motors, one up front and one at the back. Combined, these motors produce a peak output of 402 bhp, whereas the torque output stands at a monstrous 858 Nm. Now these are very good numbers. The power delivery is quick, gradual, and quite engaging. To simplify things, the powertrain propels this nearly 2.6-tonne SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top-speed 210 kmph. So yes, it feels fun to drive, it feels quick, it feels fast.

This nearly 2.6-tonne SUV goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top-speed 210 kmph

In addition to the Airmatic suspension, the EQE also comes with some off-road functions. This includes the transparent bonnet, a virtual view, calculated from camera images which shows the area directly in front of the car.

Ride & Handling

In addition to the Airmatic suspension, the EQE also comes with some off-road functions

Now, in terms of ride and handling, the EQE scores top marks. It feels like a Mercedes in all regards. The ride quality is plush and quite supple, and the suspension soaks in all the small undulations on the road with great ease. You can barely feel them. Even the bigger ones, it can handle well.

In fact, in addition to the Airmatic suspension, the EQE also comes with some off-road functions. This includes the transparent bonnet, a virtual view, calculated from camera images which shows the area directly in front of the car.

The EQE feels planted and imparts enough confidence even at higher speed, be it the straight or corners

The SUV also handles like a charm. It feels planted and imparts enough confidence even at higher speed, be it the straight or corners. The steering too weighs up nicely as you climb up the speedometer. All that said, one thing I think could have been better, are the brakes. They don’t give you the confidence to push harder, especially when driving on the mountain twisties like I did. The brakes don’t have enough bite, and the progression also could have been better.

As for the NVH levels of the SUV, it is pretty silent. The insulation is done nicely. You barely hear any kind of road noise. The only noise that you can hear is a bit of tyre noise, and that is saying something.

The EQE 500 SUV comes with a claimed range of 550 km, but the real-world range should be 450 km on a single charge

Range & Charging

The EQE 500 SUV comes with a claimed range of 550 km on the WLTP cycle. So, I would expect a real-world range of at least 450 km on a single charge. You can juice up the battery from 10-100 per cent in 9.5 hours using the 11 kW on-board charger. However, a 100 kW DC fast charger can give you an 80 per cent charge in a little over 30 minutes. As for the EQE’s max charging capacity, it can handle up to 170 kW of DC fast charging.

Price & Verdict

At Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom, India) the Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic is certainly an expensive car. Especially when compared to some of its rivals like the Audi Q8 etron, the BMW iX and the Jaguar I-Pace.

Models Price (ex-showroom) Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic Rs. 1.39 crore Audi Q8 etron 55 quattro Rs. 1.26 crore BMW iX xDrive40 Rs. 1.24 crore Jaguar I-Pace AWD HSE Rs. 1.24 crore

Although expensive compared to its rivals, the EQE can be a capable do-it-all luxury electric SUV

But despite that, I believe there will be takers for this electric Mercedes. And that’s because the EQE offers some of the nicest luxury creature comforts and tech. The performance is really good, and it is capable of handling rough roads without any fuss. So, if you are planning to jump onto the sustainable bandwagon and looking for a do-it-all luxury electric SUV, the EQE is certainly worth considering.